Experts: Milestone - page 61
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Hello Trevone,
I am trying to change the lot size I change it to .3 but it still trades .01 how do I correct this
Thanks in advance
Hi all,
With the newest version, Milestone_22.5, should we use Stop loss = true or false? which one has better results with lower drawdown?
By the way, anybody has used this ea on their live account ? or demo account ? How are the forward-testing results of this ea on Eurusd? How about on Gbpusd (Trevor once said that using on Gbpusd, with same risk, reward was up to 2000% compared with around 200% on eurusd based on his backtesting results.
Please continue to try to improve this ea much better and more profitable with much longer sustainable time before it will go bust.
Thanks
James
Hi all,
With the newest version, Milestone_22.5, should we use Stop loss = true or false? which one has better results with lower drawdown?
By the way, anybody has used this ea on their live account ? or demo account ? How are the forward-testing results of this ea on Eurusd? How about on Gbpusd (Trevor once said that using on Gbpusd, with same risk, reward was up to 2000% compared with around 200% on eurusd based on his backtesting results.
Please continue to try to improve this ea much better and more profitable with much longer sustainable time before it will go bust.
Thanks
James
Hi James,
Milestone has been dead for a long time since I was banned from mql4. Miraculously they opened the discussions here and from time to time I see whats going on.
To answer your question, its better to not use a stop loss if you are trading high risk or looking for high returns.
I used milestone on my live accounts and it performed just as expected. I remember the best result I had was a return of 2000% in one week using ver 4.3 on leverage 100 EURUSD
Please continue to try to improve this ea much better and more profitable with much longer sustainable time before it will go bust.
Moving forward, I discovered a much better trading style or money management where a backtest on AUDNZD starting at 100usd would result in 33 billion in one year! The test was in 2011, and since then I have not had the same results but I am currently vigorously looking to achieve that again. Thats about 800% or more a month consistently, with that system on a live account I manage to turn 150usd into 24K in just over a month. I bet you do not believe that? See image attached
I discovered a simple trick to risk to reward for long sustained results. Milestone directly opposes that trick. Where milestone will increase risk when its not doing so well to get out the kuck. The real trick is to increase risk when it is doing well and decrease risk when its not doing well. Think about it, try it, its hard to implement but your account goes a long way and a long way up!
Regards
Hi Trevor, how are you, i am using your Ea, but i still dont found what is better for a low account grow fast, please help me, sorry my english, i am from colombia
Hi Trevon,
Could you please share your new discovery ea that consistently make over 100% per month?
My email is jamesphuc8888@gmail.com
I lost so much money by using garbage eas so far. So, I wish that your new discovery ea will helpme recover my losses.
Thanks so much
James Phuc
Hello Trevone,
I'm happy you come back! I believe in Milestone.
Could you add setting that would increase lot size of backups? Someting like : backup 1 = 0.003, backup 2 = 0.004, backup 3 = 0.005 etc.
Thank you
Lugevho
Hello Trevone,
I'm happy you come back! I believe in Milestone.
Could you add setting that would increase lot size of backups? Someting like : backup 1 = 0.003, backup 2 = 0.004, backup 3 = 0.005 etc.
Thank you
Lugevho
Mrs. Trevor.
# 1 - I want to thank the effort in generating this EA;
# 2 - Be welcome to the forum again and believe that made many friends and admirers;
# 3 - Your technique makes me feel ashamed of my programming skills;
# 4 - I am light years behind you! Congratulations ...
# 5 - Do not know if I can still devote their time to help us poor mortals;
But I would see him again in full swing and this way contribute a little more their knowledge.
PS.: sorry for my poor english ;-)
Psadi
-0.01 lot size is recmmended for deposit of $300 initially. how to increase lot size for deposit of $ 1000.
-these settings r given in discussions on some page, but i forgot the page no. & could not find it again ?
-can somebody tell the page no. ?