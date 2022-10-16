Experts: Milestone - page 60
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for the Milestone followers I tried this on 18 pairs (i think) currently running on the tenko FX contest with 10K usd capital, v 22.5, MS Growth 0.03, rest default.
Just to test out how it handles on it's own the big accounts.
To be honest, you need to see the floating losses. And they probably do not come back to profits within months. I experienced that and decided to stop with milestone and brainless trading without stoploss. This ruins one day. Demo, ok... have fun. But I work hard for my real money and in a forward live account, there is a different feeling if you stay in a 25% drawdown. In the backtester, the months go by in a minute. In real life ... this need months.
Finally I closed all my floating loss positions what milestone made me and this ate up all the profits, the EA ever made in 3 1/2 months.
So any more questions? If you use this in default settings, with max 30 trades open, it eat up all your money in worst conditions. And anyone in here should know, this happens. Not every week, not every month. But one day the big move against your trades happen.
So please, use this EA with wde open eyes. Always know what you're doing. If you can and want to wait for the losers, do so. Be happy with microlot trading. I'm not.
I'm done. Happy trading and a successful year 2014.
Thx anyway to Trevone for a great Idea. There are some really good ideas behind this EA but sadly no true exit strategy for the losers.
just my 2 cents. Dont want to ruin someones day. Have been really happy with this EA too. It got its chance. :)
for the Milestone followers I tried this on 18 pairs (i think) currently running on the tenko FX contest with 10K usd capital, v 22.5, MS Growth 0.03, rest default.
Just to test out how it handles on it's own the big accounts.
Your actual contest results reflect to almost 100%, what happened with my account over the time. But not with a demo... so ... I think we're done.
hi....trevone
I am Gujju from India.
Well I got some error in Milestone calender indicator.
Kindly remove it and send me to email gujju80@gmail.com
Thanks in Advance.
Error as furnished below.
'TimeGMT' - override system function milestone_calendar.mq4 1155 10
sign mismatch milestone_calendar.mq4 296 26
'TimeGMT' - ambiguous call to overloaded function with the same parameters milestone_calendar.mq4 318 30
'TimeGMT' - ambiguous call to overloaded function with the same parameters milestone_calendar.mq4 407 31
declaration of 'i' hides global declaration at line 57 milestone_calendar.mq4 151 6
declaration of 'dispTitle' hides global declaration at line 66 milestone_calendar.mq4 556 28
declaration of 'dispCountry' hides global declaration at line 67 milestone_calendar.mq4 556 46
'void' function returns a value milestone_calendar.mq4 631 2
'void' function returns a value milestone_calendar.mq4 932 2
check operator precedence for possible error; use parentheses to clarify precedence milestone_calendar.mq4 966 23
check operator precedence for possible error; use parentheses to clarify precedence milestone_calendar.mq4 970 23
truncation of constant value milestone_calendar.mq4 1062 38
3 error(s), 9 warning(s) 4 10
hi....trevone
I am Gujju from India.
Hi Gujju,
there will not be an update, cause trevone is not on the board anymore. So good luck with another EA. This one is not supported. AND its not profitable over the long term as we figured out in a lot of life testing.
Kind regards
hi....trevone
I am Gujju from India.
Hi Gujju,
there will not be an update, cause trevone is not on the board anymore. So good luck with another EA. This one is not supported. AND its not profitable over the long term as we figured out in a lot of life testing.
Kind regards
could You recommend something that is working?
Everyone, please wait for Version's 5.1 and 5.2 to be approved by moderators ( already published ), these versions utilize the stops better and can last a long time in tough conditions. The versions 4.3, 4.4 ( very high risk and high return ) are for week to week trading. That means take your profits out weekly and usually these profits are more than double your account, this also means you are going to have to take a beating every now and again. I get a lot questions about how this EA trades, simply, it is one of a kind with its unique money management. If you dont want a to trade high risk then please please wait for versions 5.1 and 5.2, in these versions I have taken all the settings out so you just add the EA to your 5min charts and don't worry about anything else. All the very best!
Thank you very much. result very very good .
Thanks again for your kind heart sharing!!!
hello people, what was different in 2011 compared to 2014? These results are not achievable nowadays
hello people, what was different in 2011 compared to 2014? These results are not achievable nowadays
What's the best strategy?
Thanks