Experts: Milestone - page 46
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I think you have not enough money in your account. If you reduce your margin usage it should work.
Hi,
Open the code in MetaEditor, look up function below, if you are using a mini account it will not accept smaller lotsize than 0.1
So, you have a couple of choices:
1. Change MarginUsage to a higher value until you are at 0.1 or higher, could still be a problem if the script generates e.g. 0.11, use option 2 below instead.
2. Change the function lotSize so you set a higher min and also nomalize it to 1 decimal, see changed version below:
void lotSize(){
if( AccountEquity() > maxAccountEquity ) maxAccountEquity = AccountEquity();
slippage = NormalizeDouble( ( eATR / pipPoints ) * DynamicSlippage, 1 );
marginRequirement = marginCalculate( Symbol(), BaseLotSize );
lotSize = NormalizeDouble( ( AccountBalance() * MarginUsage / marginRequirement ) * BaseLotSize, 1 ) ;
if( lotSize < 0.1 ) lotSize = 0.1;
}
3. Add cash
4. Set up a micro account. It will accept 0.01 as lotSize.
Good luck!
Shoddy
Ok!... and which version is good?
How has tested with a live account? Only test on a live account is real test.
Hello everyone. Apparently things got a little heated here... so:
@Trevone: sorry to see you go, milestone is a great achievement! As you wrote below (and is apparent from the latest code), you did not publish all of what is required. Would you mind publishing a final complete development stand? Somebody might pick it up and build on it, and benefit the community further. That should be ok if credit is given where credit is due?
@ Devke: great if you learned here how to build a profitable system, would you mind following Trevones example and publish it, that would be a great way to contribute? And if you allow: I don't think faith in Trevone is your weak point, that is thoroughly misplaced anger.
I am not sure this is profitable system, I back tested the version 25.3 on eur/usd still has DD, last week I back tested on usd/swf, back test was looks great, however 1-23-13 I put on live chart milestone got short before the price shoot up. There is no perfect system, d eveloping good system usually take much longer does not happen over night need patient. If you have 4 win trade the loosing trade coming if milestone take small profit and has DD you could lose 10-20 times more than win. Make things simple, - if the trade against the trend why "milestone" do not hedge?
The main problem of tevone it's that he dont know to manage looses and think only profit ( so lot of DD on any version, so not any long term profitable), but you will never can only win
Any stratégy without stop loss will be loosing stratégy at the end
What is the diference with good trader and bad tader? the first who close bad positions
So it should be very better if you start with: maximum loses will be 70 pips (for exemple) and what I can win with that ? but not how much I can winn without loses
In any case thank you for your job and to share it
Sorry for my bad english. I use 5.0 on 20 pairs. Some pairs drawdown but the other pairs recover the loose. Since the lot size increase daily, the winning pairs lot size are always bigger than loosing pairs lot size. I dont care if one pair drawdown at 0.01 lot since the other pairs wins at 0.10 lot and more. I MAKE MONEY WITH MILESTONE. Thank you trevone.
If Trevone like compliments, or want good for the other people... there is a realy and beautiful compliments. I start with 6 pair to work on mileston 22.5 . Great work and I hope the better for you thank you so much Trevone :-)
I
I have just posted the follow-on to milestone. its a new EA, weird how things happen
I
I have just posted the follow-on to milestone. its a new EA, weird how things happen
here at mql4, its just needs to be approved by moderators