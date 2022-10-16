Experts: Milestone - page 47
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I
I have just posted the follow-on to milestone. its a new EA, weird how things happen
here at mql4, its just needs to be approved by moderators
i see the moderators wont publish my ea as it. so too bad you guys lost out again......
they have some rules and it doesn't abide by their rules. its really a good ea, better than milestone.
For those of you that took part in Milestone, I will send you a copy of my new EA, just send me a private message and I will reply with the EA.
And for thoses, like me, who do donation since the buiguining, what you will do ?
hopefully the masters here would not stop developing this EA as the progress has been good and good EA's make a lot of lives better :)
Hello everyone, I enclose links with Ea Milestone 4.1 active in real , thanks to Trevone for EA.giulio
https://www.mql5.com
Hello everyone, I enclose links with Ea Milestone 4.1 active in real , thanks to Trevone for EA.giulio
https://www.mql5.com
Does anyone have the newest version of this ea with best settings to use? If so can you send it to me? Thanks :)
Hiho,
the last working one is 22.5. Works fine with original settings.
For me, I set the Maxtrades to 3 and let it run in 11 Pairs actually. (Do the setup for this wisely, it need to fit to your account Balance. With a 200 Dollar account, stay with one pair, with 2000, put 10 Pairs. Dont get greedy, its a martingale system, so you will run into DDs with a 100% chance.
Im curious to play with the EnableStop = 0 to 1 and test it Based on a pairs perrformance over QueryHistory and ratio to the StopGrowth and RelativeStop
Only thing is what if all the past trades in QueryHistory result to negative....trouble
Im curious to play with the EnableStop = 0 to 1 and test it Based on a pairs perrformance over QueryHistory and ratio to the StopGrowth and RelativeStop
Only thing is what if all the past trades in QueryHistory result to negative....trouble
okay default settings 22.5 eur usd Feb 2013 to today. need more tweaking obviously
Bars in test 74702
Ticks modelled 9026557
Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 42
Initial deposit 1000.00
Total net profit 232.11
Gross profit 584.87
Gross loss -352.77
Profit factor 1.66
Expected payoff 0.60
Absolute drawdown 108.26
Maximal drawdown 292.33 (24.69%)
Relative drawdown 24.69% (292.33)
Total trades 384
Short positions (won %) 192 (73.44%)
Long positions (won %) 192 (73.96%)
Profit trades (% of total) 283 (73.70%)
Loss trades (% of total) 101 (26.30%)
Largest
profit trade 18.24
loss trade -16.37
Average
profit trade 2.07
loss trade -3.49
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money) 19 (30.02)
consecutive losses (loss in money) 5 (-32.28)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins) 38.72 (10)
consecutive loss (count of losses) -32.28 (5)
Average
consecutive wins 4
consecutive losses 1
This is GBP JPY same settings. Some errors on the tick stopped out at last trades
1 2013.02.01 10:25 sell 1 0.01 145.778 0.000 0.000 0.00 1000.00
2 2013.02.01 11:15 close 1 0.01 145.573 0.000 0.000 2.01 1002.01
3 2013.02.04 11:56 sell 2 0.01 146.047 0.000 0.000 0.00 1002.01
4 2013.02.04 12:40 close 2 0.01 145.877 0.000 0.000 1.66 1003.67
5 2013.02.04 22:21 buy 3 0.01 145.494 0.000 0.000 0.00 1003.67
6 2013.02.05 01:13 close 3 0.01 145.699 0.000 0.000 2.01 1005.68
7 2013.02.05 03:29 buy 4 0.01 145.376 0.000 0.000 0.00 1005.68
8 2013.02.05 03:29 close 4 0.01 145.378 0.000 0.000 0.02 1005.70
9 2013.02.06 00:46 sell 5 0.01 146.575 0.000 0.000 0.00 1005.70
10 2013.02.06 01:46 close 5 0.01 146.902 0.000 0.000 -3.21 1002.49
11 2013.02.06 02:49 sell 6 0.01 146.911 0.000 0.000 0.00 1002.49
12 2013.02.06 04:09 close 6 0.01 146.703 0.000 0.000 2.03 1004.52
13 2013.02.06 07:10 sell 7 0.01 146.843 0.000 0.000 0.00 1004.52
14 2013.02.06 07:32 close 7 0.01 146.635 0.000 0.000 2.04 1006.56
15 2013.02.06 10:00 sell 8 0.01 146.757 0.000 0.000 0.00 1006.56
16 2013.02.06 10:30 close 8 0.01 146.635 0.000 0.000 1.20 1007.76
17 2013.02.07 02:05 buy 9 0.01 146.082 0.000 0.000 0.00 1007.76
18 2013.02.07 02:13 close 9 0.01 146.290 0.000 0.000 2.04 1009.80
19 2013.02.08 00:20 sell 10 0.01 147.161 0.000 0.000 0.00 1009.80
20 2013.02.08 01:15 close 10 0.01 146.955 0.000 0.000 2.02 1011.82
21 2013.02.08 02:53 sell 11 0.01 146.980 0.000 0.000 0.00 1011.82
22 2013.02.08 02:53 close 11 0.01 146.978 0.000 0.000 0.02 1011.84
23 2013.02.11 02:34 buy 12 0.01 146.158 0.000 0.000 0.00 1011.84
24 2013.02.11 05:34 close 12 0.01 146.368 0.000 0.000 2.05 1013.89
25 2013.02.12 02:45 sell 13 0.01 147.560 0.000 0.000 0.00 1013.89
26 2013.02.12 04:27 close 13 0.01 147.351 0.000 0.000 2.05 1015.94
27 2013.02.13 00:14 buy 14 0.01 146.292 0.000 0.000 0.00 1015.94
28 2013.02.13 03:48 close 14 0.01 145.801 0.000 0.000 -4.82 1011.12
29 2013.02.13 05:00 buy 15 0.01 145.716 0.000 0.000 0.00 1011.12
30 2013.02.13 05:55 close 15 0.01 145.924 0.000 0.000 2.04 1013.16
31 2013.02.13 08:35 buy 16 0.01 146.013 0.000 0.000 0.00 1013.16
32 2013.02.13 10:30 close 16 0.01 146.221 0.000 0.000 2.04 1015.20
33 2013.02.13 12:30 buy 17 0.01 145.746 0.000 0.000 0.00 1015.20
34 2013.02.13 13:30 close 17 0.01 145.386 0.000 0.000 -3.53 1011.67
35 2013.02.13 15:10 buy 18 0.01 145.688 0.000 0.000 0.00 1011.67
36 2013.02.13 16:10 close 18 0.01 145.350 0.000 0.000 -3.32 1008.35
37 2013.02.13 17:15 buy 19 0.01 145.273 0.000 0.000 0.00 1008.35
38 2013.02.13 18:00 close 19 0.01 145.481 0.000 0.000 2.04 1010.39
39 2013.02.13 19:03 buy 20 0.01 145.346 0.000 0.000 0.00 1010.39
40 2013.02.13 21:59 close 20 0.01 145.102 0.000 0.000 -2.39 1008.00
41 2013.02.14 00:20 buy 21 0.01 144.883 0.000 0.000 0.00 1008.00
42 2013.02.14 01:06 close 21 0.01 145.093 0.000 0.000 2.06 1010.06
43 2013.02.15 00:55 buy 22 0.01 144.051 0.000 0.000 0.00 1010.06
44 2013.02.15 13:08 close 22 0.01 144.266 0.000 0.000 2.11 1012.17
45 2013.02.18 01:07 sell 23 0.01 145.279 0.000 0.000 0.00 1012.17
46 2013.02.18 23:45 close 23 0.01 145.070 0.000 0.000 2.04 1014.21
47 2013.02.19 02:56 buy 24 0.01 145.005 0.000 0.000 0.00 1014.21
48 2013.02.19 18:00 buy 25 0.01 144.177 0.000 0.000 0.00 1014.21
49 2013.02.19 23:31 close 25 0.01 144.696 0.000 0.000 5.09 1019.30
50 2013.02.19 23:31 close 24 0.01 144.696 0.000 0.000 -3.03 1016.27
51 2013.02.20 02:52 buy 26 0.01 144.303 0.000 0.000 0.00 1016.27
52 2013.02.20 03:36 close 26 0.01 144.418 0.000 0.000 1.13 1017.40
53 2013.02.20 04:36 buy 27 0.01 144.237 0.000 0.000 0.00 1017.40
54 2013.02.20 15:06 buy 28 0.01 143.337 0.000 0.000 0.00 1017.40
55 2013.02.21 00:05 buy 29 0.01 142.618 0.000 0.000 0.00 1017.40
56 2013.02.21 17:45 buy 30 0.01 141.623 0.000 0.000 0.00 1017.40
57 2013.02.22 04:06 close 30 0.01 143.009 0.000 0.000 13.59 1031.00
58 2013.02.22 04:06 close 29 0.01 143.009 0.000 0.000 3.83 1034.83
59 2013.02.22 04:06 close 28 0.01 143.009 0.000 0.000 -3.21 1031.62
60 2013.02.22 04:06 close 27 0.01 143.009 0.000 0.000 -12.04 1019.59
61 2013.02.25 08:52 sell 31 0.01 142.400 0.000 0.000 0.00 1019.59
62 2013.02.25 08:54 close 31 0.01 142.187 0.000 0.000 2.09 1021.68
63 2013.02.26 02:36 buy 32 0.01 140.378 0.000 0.000 0.00 1021.68
64 2013.02.26 03:45 close 32 0.01 140.072 0.000 0.000 -3.00 1018.68
65 2013.02.26 14:31 buy 33 0.01 139.506 0.000 0.000 0.00 1018.68
66 2013.02.26 14:45 close 33 0.01 139.610 0.000 0.000 1.02 1019.70
67 2013.02.26 20:10 buy 34 0.01 139.121 0.000 0.000 0.00 1019.70
68 2013.02.26 20:49 close 34 0.01 139.226 0.000 0.000 1.03 1020.73
69 2013.02.26 21:52 buy 35 0.01 139.060 0.000 0.000 0.00 1020.73
70 2013.02.26 23:15 close 35 0.01 139.270 0.000 0.000 2.06 1022.79
71 2013.02.27 02:55 buy 36 0.01 138.715 0.000 0.000 0.00 1022.79
72 2013.02.27 03:05 close 36 0.01 138.925 0.000 0.000 2.06 1024.85
73 2013.02.28 02:50 sell 37 0.01 140.061 0.000 0.000 0.00 1024.85
74 2013.02.28 04:12 close 37 0.01 139.850 0.000 0.000 2.06 1026.91
75 2013.03.01 02:09 sell 38 0.01 140.384 0.000 0.000 0.00 1026.91
76 2013.03.01 09:28 close 38 0.01 140.168 0.000 0.000 2.12 1029.03
77 2013.03.04 00:15 sell 39 0.01 140.609 0.000 0.000 0.00 1029.03
78 2013.03.04 01:51 close 39 0.01 140.394 0.000 0.000 2.11 1031.14
79 2013.03.05 00:10 sell 40 0.01 141.268 0.000 0.000 0.00 1031.14
80 2013.03.05 00:55 close 40 0.01 141.132 0.000 0.000 1.33 1032.47
81 2013.03.05 02:09 sell 41 0.01 141.315 0.000 0.000 0.00 1032.47
82 2013.03.05 02:14 close 41 0.01 141.239 0.000 0.000 0.74 1033.21
83 2013.03.06 15:45 buy 42 0.01 140.926 0.000 0.000 0.00 1033.21
84 2013.03.06 18:29 close 42 0.01 141.138 0.000 0.000 2.08 1035.29
85 2013.03.07 03:16 buy 43 0.01 140.912 0.000 0.000 0.00 1035.29
86 2013.03.07 09:38 close 43 0.01 141.125 0.000 0.000 2.09 1037.38
87 2013.03.08 00:20 sell 44 0.01 142.555 0.000 0.000 0.00 1037.38
88 2013.03.08 01:53 close 44 0.01 142.733 0.000 0.000 -1.74 1035.64
89 2013.03.08 02:55 sell 45 0.01 142.935 0.000 0.000 0.00 1035.64
90 2013.03.08 06:39 close 45 0.01 142.829 0.000 0.000 1.04 1036.68
91 2013.03.08 16:25 sell 46 0.01 143.506 0.000 0.000 0.00 1036.68
92 2013.03.08 16:50 close 46 0.01 143.294 0.000 0.000 2.08 1038.76
93 2013.03.08 21:10 sell 47 0.01 143.318 0.000 0.000 0.00 1038.76
94 2013.03.08 21:20 close 47 0.01 143.238 0.000 0.000 0.78 1039.54
95 2013.03.11 00:01 sell 48 0.01 143.333 0.000 0.000 0.00 1039.54
96 2013.03.11 10:41 close 48 0.01 143.121 0.000 0.000 2.08 1041.62
97 2013.03.11 13:45 buy 49 0.01 143.066 0.000 0.000 0.00 1041.62
98 2013.03.11 13:46 close 49 0.01 143.069 0.000 0.000 0.03 1041.65
99 2013.03.12 00:23 sell 50 0.01 143.994 0.000 0.000 0.00 1041.65
100 2013.03.12 00:53 close 50 0.01 143.775 0.000 0.000 2.15 1043.80
101 2013.03.13 00:15 buy 51 0.01 142.979 0.000 0.000 0.00 1043.80
102 2013.03.13 01:01 close 51 0.01 143.194 0.000 0.000 2.11 1045.91
103 2013.03.14 05:23 sell 52 0.01 143.389 0.000 0.000 0.00 1045.91
104 2013.03.14 08:07 close 52 0.01 143.976 0.000<span cl
GBP JPY default settings 22.5 same period
EUR USD default settings 22.5 same period
Both perform better than the one where enable stop loss is set to 1. The difference is about 10% per pair in net profit.
NOw the questions is, which one would be safer in the long run in forward test and live...? My hypothesis is that since there is stop loss when EnableStop = 1 then you're account is protected....unless all profits of milestone is negative then queryhistory is negative and the logic will not work. safer? probably...more profitable, no - based on the tester.
Bars in test 74702
Ticks modelled 9026558
Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 42
Initial deposit 1000.00
Total net profit 352.03
Gross profit 520.83
Gross loss -168.80
Profit factor 3.09
Expected payoff 1.34
Absolute drawdown 23.80
Maximal drawdown 139.78 (11.99%)
Relative drawdown 11.99% (139.78)
Total trades 263
Short positions (won %) 134 (83.58%)
Long positions (won %) 129 (83.72%)
Profit trades (% of total) 220 (83.65%)
Loss trades (% of total) 43 (16.35%)
Largest
profit trade 15.41
loss trade -15.13
Average
profit trade 2.37
loss trade -3.93
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money) 24 (57.16)
consecutive losses (loss in money) 3 (-29.42)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins) 57.16 (24)
consecutive loss (count of losses) -29.42 (3)
Average
consecutive wins 6
consecutive losses 1
_________________________________________
22.5 eur usd same period as previous test milestonegrowth 0.005 the rest default = conclusion? higher net profit but the drawdown was higher also...
Bars in test 74702
Ticks modelled 9026558
Modelling quality 90.00%
Mismatched charts errors 42
Initial deposit 1000.00
Total net profit 438.07
Gross profit 695.61
Gross loss -257.54
Profit factor 2.70
Expected payoff 1.45
Absolute drawdown 35.68
Maximal drawdown 280.94 (22.56%)
Relative drawdown 22.56% (280.94)
Total trades 303
Short positions (won %) 152 (82.89%)
Long positions (won %) 151 (76.16%)
Profit trades (% of total) 241 (79.54%)
Loss trades (% of total) 62 (20.46%)
Largest
profit trade 16.61
loss trade -16.31
Average
profit trade 2.89
loss trade -4.15
Maximum
consecutive wins (profit in money) 19 (33.29)
consecutive losses (loss in money) 3 (-30.21)
Maximal
consecutive profit (count of wins) 55.56 (15)
consecutive loss (count of losses) -30.21 (3)
Average
consecutive wins 5
consecutive losses 1