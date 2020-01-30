Copy of signal
The Signal Subscriber receives the message "The platform receives signals about trades performed on the Provider's account and
automatically copies the deals to the Subscriber's account only when the platform is connected to the server." Can someone, please
explain the full implication of this.
1. Does the activities (trading copied from the provider) on the subscriber platform stop when his(Subscriber) computer is switch off?
2. When there is no network connection from the subscribers end would the signal be copied?
3. What happen to the trade that has been copied and is running on the Subscribers platform if the provider terminate the trade when
subscribers platform is not connected to the server?
If you follow these instructions you will be fine: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Thanks. But the VPS refuse to migrate after payment through MQL5. It is giving the error message 'not migrated yet'.
What should be done now?
How can this be corrected?
The 'not migrated yet' message is not an error message, only states that you haven't completed the whole procedure yet.
You need to complete your signal setup, then right click in your MQL5 VPS in the Navigator window >> Synchronize signal only.
Then you need to check your MQL5 (right click) >> Journals, for the following message:
I am grateful but net fully done.
Mt5 is the platform.
The form on the Signal is completed.
The Journal then showed Synchronization finished successfully.
But on the VPS , 'not migrated yet' is there; and the Status is ' STOPPED"
