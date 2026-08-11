VPS not working - page 30

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gizaiga #:
I'm experinecing the same problem. Contacted support and was told to expect a response within 3 days

Yes, I also sent a request through the Service Desk, but I see in the message that the expected response may be within three working days.

 
Yaroslav Vodvud #:

Yes I tried many times but today always stuck on status starting


Also In my control panel (https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions) the VPS is stopped.

I tried to start

 

But but it didn't start, after few minutes again stopped.

Subscription until: 2022.10.03



Something happened to the hosting, because yesterday I also tried to migrate, and the process was slow but successful.

The MQL5 VPS is started by synchronization.
So, -

  • fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and check Metatrader journal about the following: it was sucessful or not),
  • connect your Metatrader 5 to your trading account (trading account with Alpari broker, right?),
  • check the broker server on this link (Alpari-MT5) and in Metatrader 5 (in MT5: tools - Options - Server) - it should be same by name,
  • and provide synchronization once again.

If you still have error so write to the service desk asking them for advice: write with the proofs from logs and by screenshots that you already fill Community tab, that you connected to trading account, and you have same name of the server, and that you can not check the server of MQL5 VPS on this link https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (I see your screenshot above).
Or write same information (with the proofs) on this thread or in separated thread (the service desk is reading the posts).

 
gizaiga #:
I'm experinecing the same problem. Contacted support and was told to expect a response within 3 days

If you do not provide all technical information (proofs for example) so the service desk will not deal with your ticket.
Because you only know what you did, what you sybchronize or not (it is written in the logs, and you only can read those logs), and more and more.

Because it is technical forum, and "no one trusts anyone and no one believes in anything" (I am joking but it is the true sorry).
No one can help without technical information from your side.

-----------------

You can try to change MQL5 VPS server from this link https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (if possible).

 
The same.

Anyone can help?
 
Andre Santos #:
The same.

Anyone can help?
read post about which information (technical details) should be provided for help.
VPS not working
VPS not working
  • 2022.06.28
  • www.mql5.com
Seem like my VPS can't trade since Friday. MQL5 London 7...
 
Sergey Golubev #:

The MQL5 VPS is started by synchronization.
So, -

  • fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and check Metatrader journal about the following: it was sucessful or not),
  • connect your Metatrader 5 to your trading account (trading account with Alpari broker, right?),
  • check the broker server on this link (Alpari-MT5) and in Metatrader 5 (in MT5: tools - Options - Server) - it should be same by name,
  • and provide synchronization once again.

If you still have error so write to the service desk asking them for advice: write with the proofs from logs and by screenshots that you already fill Community tab, that you connected to trading account, and you have same name of the server, and that you can not check the server of MQL5 VPS on this link https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (I see your screenshot above).
Or write same information (with the proofs) on this thread or in separated thread (the service desk is reading the posts).


First I wanna say, It worked fine since April 2022, only today synchronization is stuck (with same MT5 settings).

I checked again all steps what you provide above and with MT5 settings is everything okay.

Also I synchronized again and processes sucked on status "starting"


P.S. In VPS window in tab Journal I see only old logs and in terminal many records that "logs received"

   

 
Yaroslav Vodvud #:


First I wanna say, It worked fine since April 2022, only today synchronization is stuck (with same MT5 settings).

I checked again all steps what you provide above and with MT5 settings is everything okay.

Also I synchronized again and processes sucked on status "starting"


P.S. In VPS window in tab Journal I see only old logs and in terminal many records that "logs received"

   

As I already explained - there are 3 ways to fix something (about MQL5 VPS):

  1. You can write to the service desk having the hope that they know what you did, and how you did, and what is your MT5 build, and what is your Windows versions, what you synchronized, and more and more. Yes, they may fix something or suggest something in case they receive the technical information by themselves.
    and
  2. The service desk is reading the threads/posts as well, and if the user posted something with technical proofs so the service desk may reply directly on the thread.
    and
    Besides, experienced traders may reply/help on the thread as well.
  3. The forum moderators are having the rights to write to the service desk. Yes, I can write to the service desk about your issue asking them to help and/or to fix or to advice something. But I need information ... technical information ... because I will not write to the service desk without technical information provided (because I am not telepathy man and I can not go to your computer to understand about what you did and what you did not).
    - The service desk may ask me: "Did he fill Community tab in Metatrader 5"
    - I will reply: "I think yes."
    - The service desk: "He did not provide any technical proofs? Why are you writing to us about it?"
    So sorry ...

There are 3 ways to receive the help to fix something.

 
Yaroslav Vodvud #:

Yes I tried many times but today always stuck on status starting

Fixed.

 
Anton #:

Fixed.

Thank you.
 

HI,

Need help too Unable to access London 60: 6573049

MT4 version 1415


tracert 109.123.101.15


Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]

over a maximum of 30 hops:


  1     8 ms     2 ms    18 ms  dsldevice.lan [192.168.18.1]

  2     5 ms    10 ms     7 ms  101.127.242.1

  3     5 ms     5 ms    10 ms  183.90.44.133

  4    13 ms     6 ms     5 ms  183.90.44.177

  5     8 ms     6 ms     5 ms  203.118.7.77

  6     7 ms     5 ms    13 ms  vl413-s20.cyberway.com.sg [203.116.3.33]

  7   170 ms   168 ms   165 ms  linx-224.as13213.net [195.66.224.19]

  8   172 ms   196 ms   181 ms  no-ptr.midphase.com [98.158.181.96]

  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 17     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 18     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 19     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 20     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 21     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 22     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 23     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 24     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 25     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 26     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 27     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 28     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 29     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 30     *        *        *     Request timed out.


Trace complete.

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