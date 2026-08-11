VPS not working - page 30
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I'm experinecing the same problem. Contacted support and was told to expect a response within 3 days
Yes, I also sent a request through the Service Desk, but I see in the message that the expected response may be within three working days.
Yes I tried many times but today always stuck on status starting
Also In my control panel (https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions) the VPS is stopped.
I tried to start
But but it didn't start, after few minutes again stopped.
Subscription until: 2022.10.03
Something happened to the hosting, because yesterday I also tried to migrate, and the process was slow but successful.
The MQL5 VPS is started by synchronization.
So, -
If you still have error so write to the service desk asking them for advice: write with the proofs from logs and by screenshots that you already fill Community tab, that you connected to trading account, and you have same name of the server, and that you can not check the server of MQL5 VPS on this link https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (I see your screenshot above).
Or write same information (with the proofs) on this thread or in separated thread (the service desk is reading the posts).
I'm experinecing the same problem. Contacted support and was told to expect a response within 3 days
If you do not provide all technical information (proofs for example) so the service desk will not deal with your ticket.
Because you only know what you did, what you sybchronize or not (it is written in the logs, and you only can read those logs), and more and more.
Because it is technical forum, and "no one trusts anyone and no one believes in anything" (I am joking but it is the true sorry).
No one can help without technical information from your side.
-----------------
You can try to change MQL5 VPS server from this link https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (if possible).
The same.
The MQL5 VPS is started by synchronization.
So, -
If you still have error so write to the service desk asking them for advice: write with the proofs from logs and by screenshots that you already fill Community tab, that you connected to trading account, and you have same name of the server, and that you can not check the server of MQL5 VPS on this link https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions (I see your screenshot above).
Or write same information (with the proofs) on this thread or in separated thread (the service desk is reading the posts).
First I wanna say, It worked fine since April 2022, only today synchronization is stuck (with same MT5 settings).
I checked again all steps what you provide above and with MT5 settings is everything okay.
Also I synchronized again and processes sucked on status "starting"
P.S. In VPS window in tab Journal I see only old logs and in terminal many records that "logs received"
First I wanna say, It worked fine since April 2022, only today synchronization is stuck (with same MT5 settings).
I checked again all steps what you provide above and with MT5 settings is everything okay.
Also I synchronized again and processes sucked on status "starting"
P.S. In VPS window in tab Journal I see only old logs and in terminal many records that "logs received"
As I already explained - there are 3 ways to fix something (about MQL5 VPS):
and
and
Besides, experienced traders may reply/help on the thread as well.
- The service desk may ask me: "Did he fill Community tab in Metatrader 5"
- I will reply: "I think yes."
- The service desk: "He did not provide any technical proofs? Why are you writing to us about it?"
So sorry ...
There are 3 ways to receive the help to fix something.
Yes I tried many times but today always stuck on status starting
Fixed.
Fixed.
HI,
Need help too Unable to access London 60: 6573049
MT4 version 1415
tracert 109.123.101.15
Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 8 ms 2 ms 18 ms dsldevice.lan [192.168.18.1]
2 5 ms 10 ms 7 ms 101.127.242.1
3 5 ms 5 ms 10 ms 183.90.44.133
4 13 ms 6 ms 5 ms 183.90.44.177
5 8 ms 6 ms 5 ms 203.118.7.77
6 7 ms 5 ms 13 ms vl413-s20.cyberway.com.sg [203.116.3.33]
7 170 ms 168 ms 165 ms linx-224.as13213.net [195.66.224.19]
8 172 ms 196 ms 181 ms no-ptr.midphase.com [98.158.181.96]
9 * * * Request timed out.
10 * * * Request timed out.
11 * * * Request timed out.
12 * * * Request timed out.
13 * * * Request timed out.
14 * * * Request timed out.
15 * * * Request timed out.
16 * * * Request timed out.
17 * * * Request timed out.
18 * * * Request timed out.
19 * * * Request timed out.
20 * * * Request timed out.
21 * * * Request timed out.
22 * * * Request timed out.
23 * * * Request timed out.
24 * * * Request timed out.
25 * * * Request timed out.
26 * * * Request timed out.
27 * * * Request timed out.
28 * * * Request timed out.
29 * * * Request timed out.
30 * * * Request timed out.
Trace complete.