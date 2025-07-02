How can I switch to a new account in Metatrader VPS?

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How can I change account on VPS? There was a margin call and I started trading on a new account. But the old one is still connected to the metatrader VPS? How can I switch to the new account?
 

You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another account (Change account) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



 

Thank you, Eleni Anna.

It worked !! God bless !!

Eleni Anna Branou #:

You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another account (Change account) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions



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