How can I switch to a new account in Metatrader VPS?
How can I change account on VPS? There was a margin call and I started trading on a new account. But the old one is still connected to the metatrader VPS? How can I switch to the new account?
You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another account (Change account) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thank you, Eleni Anna.
It worked !! God bless !!
Eleni Anna Branou #:
You can move your MQL5 VPS subscription to another account (Change account) here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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