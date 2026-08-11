VPS not working - page 28
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HI all,
MY VPS changed latency from 1.05ms to 9.45ms on New York 12 server.. why its changing the latency because my EA is required less then 5ms ..
someone pls check and update. Thanks
Try with another server (Change server): https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
HI all,
MY VPS changed latency from 1.05ms to 9.45ms on New York 12 server.. why its changing the latency because my EA is required less then 5ms ..
someone pls check and update. Thanks
read some discussion below:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 16:05
Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.
I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
Aytugan Khafizov, 2018.11.04 20:17
This is exactly what's happened.
Ping is a time which take a packed from VPS server reach to Broker's server.
Better ping means better execution.
BUT in addition to ping time, broker need some time to execute your order. ~50 ms is normal execution time for MT4 systems.
If you want more speed - find MT5 brokers, as MT5 has around 1-2 ms internal latency.
Hi!
I am having problems with Modal, a broker from Brazil.
I'm trying an EA with Metatrader VPS and during the trading session it stops out of the blue.
Then I simply restart the VPS and the issue is gone.
There is no sign at all and I can only be aware of that when a trading sign is missed.
Manual trading works fine, the problem is only with VPS.
No ERROR reported, only sometimes a print that automated trading was disable by the user!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2020.08.25 11:23:54.236 EA_22_HORNET_WIN_V3 (WINV20,M1) CTrade::OrderSend: modify WINV20 (sl: 102325, tp: 0) [auto trading disabled by client]
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Every time I do a trade I need to stop VPS and start again, so what's the point of VPS and EA?
Another problem is the ERROR 5031
ERR_WRONG_STRING_DATE
5031
Wrong date in the string
Maybe a string conversion bug from WINV20 and WDOU20 futures.
It's intermittent too.
That's the message
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2020.08.25 16:24:00.323 Ticks old tick WIN$N (tick: 2020.08.25 11:23:59.984, last: 2020.08.25 11:24:00.020) 102325 0
2020.08.25 16:24:00.323 Ticks old tick WIN$N (tick: 2020.08.25 11:24:00.009, last: 2020.08.25 11:24:00.020) 102325 0
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EA trading with VPS goes well until it doesn't.
Hi how can I Change my migration options?
I paid my 15 USD Subscription fee for VPS, and before I could choose my migration option, my laptop restarted.
when I Logged into my account again, it gives me the option to pay again. i want to activate my VPS
Hi how can I Change my migration options?
I paid my 15 USD Subscription fee for VPS, and before I could choose my migration option, my laptop restarted.
when I Logged into my account again, it gives me the option to pay again. i want to activate my VPS
And check this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I renewed the VPS host for a signal that I have subscribed and the VPS does not work anymore.
In the log I see:
2021.07.05 11:02:22.535 Terminal 'xxxxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
I have stopped, restarted the VPS, migrated signal again, but nothing works!!!
Any ideas how to fix it???
I renewed the VPS host for a signal that I have subscribed and the VPS does not work anymore.
In the log I see:
2021.07.05 11:02:22.535 Terminal 'xxxxxxx': 0 charts, 0 EAs, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled
I have stopped, restarted the VPS, migrated signal again, but nothing works!!!
Any ideas how to fix it???
Check your signal subscription settings in your Metatrader before migration:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Hi
my Autorenewal for VPS is enabled , but why my VPS stopped working , I have sufficient balance in my credit for auto renewal
Hi
my Autorenewal for VPS is enabled , but why my VPS stopped working , I have sufficient balance in my credit for auto renewal
You can provide synchronization/migration once again to start MQL5 VPS.
Besides, you can check everything (renewal, trading accoht which must be used for VPS subscription and more) using this page:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Automatic renewal questions
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.05.26 10:28
1. There is no automatic signal subscription renewal, you have to renew your running signal subscription for 1, 3 or 6 months manually.
2. No, the automatic renewal for MQL5 VPS only works with MQL5 account funds.
3. No, you can't change it, you should wait for your MQL5 VPS subscription to expire and then subscribe to a 3 month plan.