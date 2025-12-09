can we move an MQL5 VPS hosting MT4 account to MT5 account of the same broker ?
You can't move a MT4 MQL5 VPS to a MT5 account, what you can do is cancel your MT4 MQL5 VPS and your remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
Then if you register a MQL5 VPS in your MT5 account and select the free minutes option, you will be able to use the thousands of free minutes from your cancelled MT4 MQL5 VPS.
You can't move a MT4 MQL5 VPS to a MT5 account, what you can do is cancel your MT4 MQL5 VPS and your remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
Then if you register a MQL5 VPS in your MT5 account and select the free minutes option, you will be able to use the thousands of free minutes from your cancelled MT4 MQL5 VPS.
Let me try this...
Now after cancelling my MT4 VPS , took an 1 month VPS for MT5 account in the same MQL5 profile. Where can I see those free minutes to be used in my hosting ? how to add them ?
You didn't read my answer carefully... you don't subscribe for a monthly option, you select straight away the free minutes option.
You can't add free minutes to any paid subscription, they are just there for you to use them.
If you cancel your new 1 month subscription, more free minutes will be added to 'your' MQL5 VPS free minutes option.
You didn't read my answer carefully... you don't subscribe for a monthly option, you select straight away the free minutes option.
You can't add free minutes to any paid subscription, they are just there for you to use them.
If you cancel your new 1 month subscription, more free minutes will be added to 'your' MQL5 VPS free minutes option.
A few minutes I guess, if not instantly.
ok. So how long these free minutes are in account or when do they expire ? any other place to verify it ?
can I use them when my 1 month plan gets over ? or you recommend I should cancel my plan and try to create new VPS with free minutes ones its visible in MT5 platform ?
ok. So how long these free minutes are in account or when do they expire ? any other place to verify it ?
can I use them when my 1 month plan gets over ? or you recommend I should cancel my plan and try to create new VPS with free minutes ones its visible in MT5 platform ?
They don't expire, but they can't be used in conjuction with a paid subscription.
If you cancel your paid plan, you will have more free minutes to use.
You can't move a MT4 MQL5 VPS to a MT5 account, what you can do is cancel your MT4 MQL5 VPS and your remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
Then if you register a MQL5 VPS in your MT5 account and select the free minutes option, you will be able to use the thousands of free minutes from your cancelled MT4 MQL5 VPS.
Hi
I am having the same issue.
I tried to move my VPS subscription from an MT4 account roboforex to an MT5 account Roboforex. The process is stuck in the middle... Is there any way to fix that?
Hi
I am having the same issue.
I tried to move my VPS subscription from an MT4 account roboforex to an MT5 account Roboforex. The process is stuck in the middle... Is there any way to fix that?
The only possible to move from MT4 to MT4, and from MT5 to MT5.
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Hi Team,
I am new to VPS hosting.
Recently took an EA on rent(1 month) and wanted to test it on my account which is provided with MT4 platform.
Now I want to try the same EA but for MT5 platform. I am trying with "Change account" option in "Hosting" tab. It gives me below error :
" Failed to move hosting. Make sure the server name is correct and the platform version (MetaTrader 4/5) of the target account matches that of the source one. "
can someone help me to move my MT5 Real/Live account to currently used VPS which is hosting an MT4 account of the same broker ?
If this does not work , does it mean I have to cancel subscription and get a new one ? I have already paid for 3 months and don't want to waste my money. Please guide if can get some refund for remaining days.
MT4 EA was on rent only for 1 month so now I don't want to use MT4 and continue my trades on MT5 so, need to migrate MT5 account to VPS.
Thanks.