I can't test the bot on my account; it didn't work at all. I need help.
I have an account and I wanted to create a strategy on a computer using Python in MQL5, but when I tried to run it, it couldn't find the account. I wanted to open a new demo account, but I don't know how. Even the currency market isn't working at all.
Files:
Capture_dzlcran_2026-01-27_011843.png 82 kb
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Arbi Brahmi:
I wanted to open a new demo account, but I don't know how. Even the currency market isn't working at all.
I wanted to open a new demo account, but I don't know how. Even the currency market isn't working at all.
Don't confuse a trading account with an MQL5.community account.The errors in your screenshot have nothing to do with the market not working for you. To get the markets working, open a new demo account as shown in the screenshot above.
To get rid of the errors shown in your screenshot (and connect services related to the MQL5 community, such as Market, to the terminal), enter the login and password for this site in the MT5 settings window.
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