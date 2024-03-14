MT4 notification: connect failed [No connection]

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Hello, even though it worked fine yesterday, today I'm experiencing a "connect failed [No connection]" error and I cannot search for any other brokers at all. I don't understand what's happening??????

I've been using this server for 10 months now. It has always been normal. I run 30  terminals. However, today nearly 80% of the MT4 has stopped working and displays the error: connect failed [No connection].

How should I fix this? Why has MT4 been having so many problems recently?

I tried renting a new VPS IP and try login same account trade it works normal.

But I don't understand the reason for this problem. Why? i never run any other programs , only mt4



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