MT4 notification: connect failed [No connection]
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, even though it worked fine yesterday, today I'm experiencing a "connect failed [No connection]" error and I cannot search for any other brokers at all. I don't understand what's happening??????
I've been using this server for 10 months now. It has always been normal. I run 30 terminals. However, today nearly 80% of the MT4 has stopped working and displays the error: connect failed [No connection].
How should I fix this? Why has MT4 been having so many problems recently?
I tried renting a new VPS IP and try login same account trade it works normal.
But I don't understand the reason for this problem. Why? i never run any other programs , only mt4