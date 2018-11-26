[VPS HELP] VPS cannot connect to server

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Hi I need help, I registered my account to VPS a while ago, and I tried to synchronize my chart and experts. However, it displays an error that it failed to migrate


On the journal, it also displays that it failed to connect to server: MQL5 New York 4.


Please help me on this. Thank you!

 
The thread about possibe issues with VPS
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257
VPS not working
VPS not working
  • 2018.10.29
  • www.mql5.com
Seem like my VPS can't trade since Friday. MQL5 London 7...
 

What VPS log files are telling about it?
It should be written about everything there.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

EA on VPS not executing orders

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 19:34

You can check log files (rwo log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs (log files will be necessary in any way).
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