about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey
- about this question, teacher Mr. Sergey
- About EA, Mr. Sergey,plese
- I have a question, Mr. Sergey
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page75
You mean HWAFM pattern tool for Metatrader 5 ?
It is on this post to download.
---------------
About scalping ...
It was some idea:
- estimate the direction of the trend on H1/H4 or D1 timeframe;
- use any scalping system to trade on selected pairs with already estimated the direction of the trend (seems - we know: buy or sell).
So, I used HWAFM pattern tool for Metatrader 5: I selected the pairs with forming/developing patterns (and we know the direction of the future trend).
Because it is too late to use already formed patterns so I am using the forming patterns (the patterns which were not yet formed).
It is same as to trade on open bar.
And, if I know the direction of the trend for at least half a day - I am use any scalping system to make a profit:
- HWAFM pattern tool to evaluate the future trebnd direction - Metatrader 5
- Trading any scalping system - Metatrader 4.
And as you see from the statement on this page - this idea works.
So, this is not butterfly scalping :)
This is the trading approach/method/idea.
Because when I wake up in the morning so I want to know the following:
- which pair I will trade for the whole day today;
- which direction of the pair I will trade (most probably buy or most probably sell.
And I used patterns to estimate the direction/pairs.
As to trade so it can be any scalping system ... why scalping? because we are estimating future possible direction of the trend on H1/H4/D1 timeframes, but we are trading any systen on this direction on M1/M5/M15 timeframes ... so I call it scalping.
所以，这不是蝴蝶倒卖:)
这是交易方法/方法/想法。
因为当我在早上醒来时，所以我想知道以下内容：
- 哪一对我今天将全天交易;
- 我将交易的这对货币的方向（最有可能买入或最有可能卖出。
我用模式来估计方向/配对。
至于交易，所以它可以是任何倒票系统......为什么倒卖？因为我们正在估计H1 / H4 / D1时间框架趋势的未来可能方向，但我们正在M1 / M5 / M15时间框架上交易该方向上的任何系统...所以我称之为倒卖。
I know you have 9 scalp templates, I need them
I know you have 9 scalp templates, I need them
That was polite!
As to scalping (MT4) -
- trend_scalp indicator is on this post; and look at this post for the statement;
- adaptive Gann High-Low activator jma Heiken Ashi arrows indicators - look at this post, this one;
- MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator - download from CodeBase here;
- VoltyChannel_Stop_v2.2_alerts indicator is on this post to download;
- How to install and template - look at this post.
I know you have 9 scalp templates, I need them
I changed two computers and many MT4/MT5 as well during the last 5 years ... so I can not find it now ...
I was posting everything on the forum so use search function:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 05:24
To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.
I changed two computers and many MT4/MT5 as well during the last 5 years ... so I can not find it now ...
I was posting everything on the forum so use search function:
i no find this ,please help me
i no find this ,please help me
Helweg / Stendahl value charts
The forum
- Helweg/Stendahl value charts ... - key thread (many good indicators)
CodeBase
- Value Chart Deluxe Edition - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Value Charts - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Value Chart Single - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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