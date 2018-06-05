about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey

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Hello, Disturb the teacher，Mr. Sergey

I recently read your butterfly butterfly shape thread, encountered some problems: 1. how to download your scalp index I tried to find, found that some of the links failed to find less than 2. I know you have 9 scalp templates, I need them 3., I see you in 2 small when the scalp, I feel the earthquake I want to ask you a question. How did they get in and out?
 
chinajohn:
Hello, Disturb the teacher，Mr. Sergey

I recently read your butterfly butterfly shape thread, encountered some problems: 1. how to download your scalp index I tried to find, found that some of the links failed to find less than 2. I know you have 9 scalp templates, I need them 3., I see you in 2 small when the scalp, I feel the earthquake I want to ask you a question. How did they get in and out?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page75
 

You mean HWAFM pattern tool for Metatrader 5 ?
It is on this post to download.

---------------

About scalping ...

It was some idea:

  • estimate the direction of the trend on H1/H4 or D1 timeframe;
  • use any scalping system to trade on selected pairs with already estimated the direction of the trend (seems - we know: buy or sell).

So, I used HWAFM pattern tool for Metatrader 5: I selected the pairs with forming/developing patterns (and we know the direction of the future trend).
Because it is too late to use already formed patterns so I am using the forming patterns (the patterns which were not yet formed).
It is same as to trade on open bar.

HWAFM pattern tool for Metatrader 5

And, if I know the direction of the trend for at least half a day - I am use any scalping system to make a profit: 

  • HWAFM pattern tool to evaluate the future trebnd direction - Metatrader 5
  • Trading any scalping system - Metatrader 4.

And as you see from the statement on this page - this idea works.

 

So, this is not butterfly scalping :)
This is the trading approach/method/idea.

Because when I wake up in the morning so I want to know the following:

  • which pair I will trade for the whole day today;
  • which direction of the pair I will trade (most probably buy or most probably sell.

And I used patterns to estimate the direction/pairs.

As to trade so it can be any scalping system ... why scalping? because we are estimating future possible direction of the trend on H1/H4/D1 timeframes, but we are trading any systen on this direction on M1/M5/M15 timeframes ... so I call it scalping.

 
谢尔盖戈卢别夫:

所以，这不是蝴蝶倒卖:)
这是交易方法/方法/想法。

因为当我在早上醒来时，所以我想知道以下内容：

  • 哪一对我今天将全天交易;
  • 我将交易的这对货币的方向（最有可能买入或最有可能卖出。

我用模式来估计方向/配对。

至于交易，所以它可以是任何倒票系统......为什么倒卖？因为我们正在估计H1 / H4 / D1时间框架趋势的未来可能方向，但我们正在M1 / M5 / M15时间框架上交易该方向上的任何系统...所以我称之为倒卖。

 I know you have 9 scalp templates, I need them 

 
chinajohn:

 I know you have 9 scalp templates, I need them 

That was polite!

 

As to scalping (MT4) - 

  • trend_scalp indicator is on this post; and look at this post for the statement;
  • adaptive Gann High-Low activator jma Heiken Ashi arrows indicators - look at this post, this one;
  • MaksiGen_Range_Move indicator - download from CodeBase here;
  • VoltyChannel_Stop_v2.2_alerts indicator is on this post to download;
  • How to install and template - look at this post.
 
But anyway it was more than 5 years ago ... so I think some indicators should be fixed or improved for new MT4 builds, and so on.
 
chinajohn:

 I know you have 9 scalp templates, I need them 

I changed two computers and many MT4/MT5 as well  during the last 5 years ... so I can not find it now ...
I was posting everything on the forum so use search function:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?

Sergey Golubev, 2017.05.29 05:24


To search?
It is very easy: type something (what you need) in the search area (top right coprner of the page) and search.





 
Sergey Golubev:

I changed two computers and many MT4/MT5 as well  during the last 5 years ... so I can not find it now ...
I was posting everything on the forum so use search function:


i no find this ,please help me

Files:
QQs920180529152202.png  797 kb
 
chinajohn:

i no find this ,please help me

Helweg / Stendahl value charts

from "Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile" book

The forum

  • Helweg/Stendahl value charts ... - key thread (many good indicators)

CodeBase

The articles

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