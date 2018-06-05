about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey - page 4
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I got alert for sell now -
It works:
I opened sell trade now (manually, by mouse), and the EA placed stop loss -
EA was fixed (attached)
All the indicators (for two versions of this semi-manual system), fixed EA and two templates - please find it attached.
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I updated this post with new/updated attachments.
It works:
I opened sell trade now (manually, by mouse), and the EA placed stop loss -
Thank you, my teacher if I meet you in 2011 I just enter the market at that time, but I left a few years later, because I lost some money, although not much because I can't find the profit of methods and techniques, and I don't know how to make trading systems and ea from November last year, I in the website browse threads, only to find that your many posts, I have already browsing your posts for six months, learned a lot of trading, but I seem to have a lot of problems... My daily task is to keep looking for your threads, learning, learning, learning... But it seems that you have too many threads.
EA was fixed (attached)
This is semi-manual EA: you are openning the trade manually (not by EA), and this EA will manage this trade for you according to BrainTreding system rules: EA will place stop loss and will trail it (trailing stop).
EA was created long time ago for the people who have time to open the trade , but they do not have time to sit near computer for many hours just to move stop loss to vbreakeven for example. So, they can open the trade, and the EA will manage this trade in automatic way.
This is semi-manual EA: you are openning the trade manually (not by EA), and this EA will manage this trade for you according to BrainTreding system rules: EA will place stop loss and will trail it (trailing stop).
EA was created long time ago for the people who have time to open the trade , but they do not have time to sit near computer for many hours just to move stop loss to vbreakeven for example. So, they can open the trade, and the EA will manage this trade in automatic way.
ok
Thank you, my teacher if I meet you in 2011 I just enter the market at that time, but I left a few years later, because I lost some money, although not much because I can't find the profit of methods and techniques, and I don't know how to make trading systems and ea from November last year, I in the website browse threads, only to find that your many posts, I have already browsing your posts for six months, learned a lot of trading, but I seem to have a lot of problems... My daily task is to keep looking for your threads, learning, learning, learning... But it seems that you have too many threads.
Not many ...I have 685 threads only
:)
Not many ...I have 685 threads only
:)
Oh my god... !!! I really admire you!!!