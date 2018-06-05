about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey - page 5

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The most easy trade is to trade between static pivot lines (dotted blue line and dotted red line are the Pivot indicator - check zip attachment) - 


If the price breaks red pivot line to below (or blue pivot line to above) so it is breakout (this breakout most probably will be on this Friday by NFP news events).

 
Sergey Golubev:

It works:

I opened sell trade now (manually, by mouse), and the EA placed stop loss - 


This is updated situation: 27 pips in profit by equity


 
Sergey Golubev:

This is updated situation: 27 pips in profit by equity


I don't understand what's going on. I did move to the folder as required, but there was still a problem....was still a problem....

Files:
111.png  112 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

This is updated situation: 27 pips in profit by equity


If EA doesn't start, I won't be able to play. I don't know the way the system is coming out.

 
Sergey Golubev:

This is updated situation: 27 pips in profit by equity


I bought two Euros according to the signal hint, but unfortunately it went down.

Files:
22323123123.png  65 kb
 
chinajohn:

If EA doesn't start, I won't be able to play. I don't know the way the system is coming out.

This EA does not start by itself. Because it is semi-manual EA: you open the trade and EA will manage this trade. This EA is trade manager.

 
chinajohn:

I bought two Euros according to the signal hint, but unfortunately it went down.

Use XO indicator to filter false signals.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Use XO indicator to filter false signals.

Teacher, if it can be activated, is there any problem with my platform? And with this indicator, I don't know how to play. Can you tell me

 
Sergey Golubev:

This EA does not start by itself. Because it is semi-manual EA: you open the trade and EA will manage this trade. This EA is trade manager.

How does the XO filter? Can you tell me a screenshot

Files:
6666666.png  33 kb
 
chinajohn:

How does the XO filter? Can you tell me a screenshot

I see valid buy signal on the main window, and this signal was confirmed by XO indicator (blue color), and this signal was from one pivot line to the other one (means: fully confirmed).

I am not at home now (at airport), so I will post more information with screenshots tomorrow.
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