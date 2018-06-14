about this question, teacher Mr. Sergey
StepMAExpert_EA?
Yes, I traded 1.45 version and 1.42 versions for few pairs.
The latest improvement was done by Mladen according to the setitngs I found during the trading:
- version 1.45 for GBP/USD M30 timeframe - this post to download (default settings).
- version 1.42 for USD/JPY M30 timeframe - this post to download (default settings).
- version 1.45 for USDCHF chart M30 timeframe - this post to download (default settings).
I like 1.45 version but this EA's versions is not trading in oftem way ... 1.42 is more often trading but it may be more false entrance compare with 1.45 for example.
Those EAs are the latest one I found on the forum.
EAs are based on StepMA indicator(s).
Example of the indicators:
- StepMA_Line - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- StepMA_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5
as to 'specific method' (concept/idea) so you can look at StepMA 3D indicator (attached) - the fast indicator's line (green line) broke the Step channel to below):
Why those StepMA EAs are not often traded EAs?
You can look at the charts below -
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NZD/USD, M30 timeframe (StepMA_3D_v3 indicator from the previous post) - the buy trade should be opened in 30th of May and should be closed today morning:
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Same with GBP/USD, M30 timeframe (StepMA_3D_v3 indicator from the previous post) - the buy trade should be opened in 301st of May and still opened now with the about 90 pips (4-digit pips) in profit by equity.
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On this index, I have a number of questions that need your guidance: 1. how to improve the success rate? It is very important to me. I can't find its specific method 2. how to leave the field ahead of time or how to track the profit, avoid the last question of return 3., how to use it to other currencies.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173375/page51