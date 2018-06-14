about this question, teacher Mr. Sergey

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Hello, the teacher bothered you
I've seen a lot of threads, and I think I should make my own EA.
I like the short line in trading day. I found an index in your thread, and I read the post on this index.
But, unfortunately, the Old English ability is very limited. My understanding of this system is not very clear in many places.
I need your guidance

On this index, I have a number of questions that need your guidance: 1. how to improve the success rate? It is very important to me. I can't find its specific method 2. how to leave the field ahead of time or how to track the profit, avoid the last question of return 3., how to use it to other currencies.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173375/page51

StepMAExpert_EAs
StepMAExpert_EAs
  • 2012.01.25
  • www.mql5.com
StepMAExpert_v1.1 EA. H1 timeframe. 4 main pairs...
 

StepMAExpert_EA?

Yes, I traded 1.45 version and 1.42 versions for few pairs.
The latest improvement was done by Mladen according to the setitngs I found during the trading:

  • version 1.45 for GBP/USD M30 timeframe - this post to download (default settings).
  • version 1.42 for USD/JPY M30 timeframe - this post to download (default settings).
  • version 1.45 for USDCHF chart M30 timeframe - this post to download (default settings).

I like 1.45 version but this EA's versions is not trading in oftem way ... 1.42 is more often trading but it may be more false entrance compare with 1.45 for example.

 

Those EAs are the latest one I found on the forum.
EAs are based on StepMA indicator(s).

Example of the indicators:



 
There are a lot of variations of StepMA indicators but seems the EAs from this post are the latest one on this forum.
 

as to 'specific method' (concept/idea) so you can look at StepMA 3D indicator (attached) - the fast indicator's line (green line) broke the Step channel to below):

StepMA 3D indicator

Files:
StepMA_3D_v3.ex4  29 kb
StepMA_3D_v3.mq4  8 kb
 

Why those StepMA EAs are not often traded EAs?
You can look at the charts below - 

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NZD/USD, M30 timeframe (StepMA_3D_v3 indicator from the previous post) - the buy trade should be opened in 30th of May and should be closed today morning:

NZD/USD by StepMA_3D_v3 indicator Metatrader 5

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Same with GBP/USD, M30 timeframe (StepMA_3D_v3 indicator from the previous post) - the buy trade should be opened in 301st of May and still opened now with the about 90 pips (4-digit pips) in profit by equity.

GBP/USD by Metatrader 5

 

This is the example with Gold (XAU/USD) D1 timeframe (about why those EA is not trading in often way):

Gold chart by Metatrader 5

 
Of course, we can use take profit/trailing stop/breakeven/stop loss trailing etc ... but if we "let the profit run" so the open trade will be in opened condition from several days to few weeks for example.
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