about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey - page 7
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2. new question: I downloaded butterfly EA in accordance with this article. I moved to the MT5 platform according to your hint, and I double clicking on them, but they didn't work at all. Why? I am very anxious to wait for your help, really
You are the first that will bring Sergey to his limits (if that's possible).
You are the first that will bring Sergey to his limits (if that's possible).
If I can solve these problems, I will not ask him any other questions.
Delete BT_manual_v1.1.mq4 and BT_manual_v1.1.ex4 from your Metatrader, and place fixed BT_manual_v1.1.mq4 file instead from this post to your expert folder (and compile):
..
2. new question: I downloaded butterfly EA in accordance with this article. I moved to the MT5 platform according to your hint, and I double clicking on them, but they didn't work at all. Why? I am very anxious to wait for your help, really
...
Yes, this one is for MT5.
According to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537506
If you installed it to right way (one folder from zip archive to MQL5/folder ... next folder from ... to ..., and so on) so do the following:
1. open MT5;
2. open any chart, in my example - EURUSD H1 timeframe;
3. change color scheme of the chart to black-and-white -
right mouse click on the chart - and
4. Attach HWAFM_instrument EA to the chart -
You are the first that will bring Sergey to his limits (if that's possible).
Delete BT_manual_v1.1.mq4 and BT_manual_v1.1.ex4 from your Metatrader, and place fixed BT_manual_v1.1.mq4 file instead from this post to your expert folder (and compile):
Succeed，ok
Yes, this one is for MT5.
According to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537506
If you installed it to right way (one folder from zip archive to MQL5/folder ... next folder from ... to ..., and so on) so do the following:
1. open MT5;
2. open any chart, in my example - EURUSD H1 timeframe;
3. change color scheme of the chart to black-and-white -
right mouse click on the chart - and
4. Attach HWAFM_instrument EA to the chart -
I have a headache and I'm depressed
1. where is the latest folder?
2. I was still the problem. I double clicking on them. They didn't respond. I felt that the template I installed was wrong.
3. can you upload, your templates and indicators?
4. I think I still don't understand the location of the installation files. Please catch the process of installing files and files again, please.
Yes, this one is for MT5.
According to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537506
If you installed it to right way (one folder from zip archive to MQL5/folder ... next folder from ... to ..., and so on) so do the following:
1. open MT5;
2. open any chart, in my example - EURUSD H1 timeframe;
3. change color scheme of the chart to black-and-white -
right mouse click on the chart - and
4. Attach HWAFM_instrument EA to the chart -
There are 4 compressed packets in it. Which one do I unpack?
Yes, this one is for MT5.
According to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537506
If you installed it to right way (one folder from zip archive to MQL5/folder ... next folder from ... to ..., and so on) so do the following:
1. open MT5;
2. open any chart, in my example - EURUSD H1 timeframe;
3. change color scheme of the chart to black-and-white -
right mouse click on the chart - and
4. Attach HWAFM_instrument EA to the chart -
Teacher, I double click to add it. Why doesn't it work?
There are 4 compressed packets in it. Which one do I unpack?
Maybe it's Sunday. Data is not downloaded. Maybe this is possible. I expect God can bless me and set them up Monday.