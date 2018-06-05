about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey - page 7

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chinajohn:

2. new question: I downloaded butterfly EA in accordance with this article. I moved to the MT5 platform according to your hint, and I double clicking on them, but they didn't work at all. Why? I am very anxious to wait for your help, really


You are the first that will bring Sergey to his limits (if that's possible).

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You are the first that will bring Sergey to his limits (if that's possible).

If I can solve these problems, I will not ask him any other questions.

 
chinajohn:

Delete BT_manual_v1.1.mq4 and BT_manual_v1.1.ex4 from your Metatrader, and place fixed BT_manual_v1.1.mq4 file instead from this post to your expert folder (and compile):


 
chinajohn:

..

2. new question: I downloaded butterfly EA in accordance with this article. I moved to the MT5 platform according to your hint, and I double clicking on them, but they didn't work at all. Why? I am very anxious to wait for your help, really

...

Yes, this one is for MT5.
According to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537506 

If you installed it to right way (one folder from zip archive to MQL5/folder ... next folder from ... to ..., and so on) so do the following:

1. open MT5;

2. open any chart, in my example - EURUSD H1 timeframe;

3. change color scheme of the chart to black-and-white -

right mouse click on the chart - and


4.  Attach HWAFM_instrument EA to the chart - 


Price Patterns(Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...)
Price Patterns(Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...)
  • 2011.05.13
  • www.mql5.com
i want to show you and suggest you this simple and proper way of trading that i have ever seen.i mean price pattern...
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You are the first that will bring Sergey to his limits (if that's possible).

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20955
 
Sergey Golubev:

Delete BT_manual_v1.1.mq4 and BT_manual_v1.1.ex4 from your Metatrader, and place fixed BT_manual_v1.1.mq4 file instead from this post to your expert folder (and compile):


Succeed，ok

Files:
1.png  8 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

Yes, this one is for MT5.
According to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537506 

If you installed it to right way (one folder from zip archive to MQL5/folder ... next folder from ... to ..., and so on) so do the following:

1. open MT5;

2. open any chart, in my example - EURUSD H1 timeframe;

3. change color scheme of the chart to black-and-white -

right mouse click on the chart - and


4.  Attach HWAFM_instrument EA to the chart - 


I have a headache and I'm depressed

1. where is the latest folder?

2. I was still the problem. I double clicking on them. They didn't respond. I felt that the template I installed was wrong.

3. can you upload, your templates and indicators?

4. I think I still don't understand the location of the installation files. Please catch the process of installing files and files again, please.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Yes, this one is for MT5.
According to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537506 

If you installed it to right way (one folder from zip archive to MQL5/folder ... next folder from ... to ..., and so on) so do the following:

1. open MT5;

2. open any chart, in my example - EURUSD H1 timeframe;

3. change color scheme of the chart to black-and-white -

right mouse click on the chart - and


4.  Attach HWAFM_instrument EA to the chart - 


There are 4 compressed packets in it. Which one do I unpack?

Files:
55555.png  16 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

Yes, this one is for MT5.
According to this post? https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537506 

If you installed it to right way (one folder from zip archive to MQL5/folder ... next folder from ... to ..., and so on) so do the following:

1. open MT5;

2. open any chart, in my example - EURUSD H1 timeframe;

3. change color scheme of the chart to black-and-white -

right mouse click on the chart - and


4.  Attach HWAFM_instrument EA to the chart - 


Teacher, I double click to add it. Why doesn't it work?

Files:
qweqweqwe.png  74 kb
 
chinajohn:

There are 4 compressed packets in it. Which one do I unpack?

Maybe it's Sunday. Data is not downloaded. Maybe this is possible. I expect God can bless me and set them up Monday.

Files:
6666.png  84 kb
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