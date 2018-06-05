about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey - page 3

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Sergey Golubev:

I did not understand sorry ...

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179926/page7     I hope you can help me find this indicator. The dot of this indicator seems to represent some strength. I download the system. There is no such index.

BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system
BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system
  • 2011.04.07
  • www.mql5.com
BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system. Introdution...
Files:
2222.png  298 kb
 
Sergey Golubev:

I did not understand sorry ...

Sorry, teacher, I have many problems, all about the indicators and techniques in your thread. I still have a lot of trouble to bother you.

 
chinajohn:

I want to use this system for 30 minutes and peel off the scalp in 1 minutes. I have recently observed many of your posts, but I can't find the target or the standard if you can guide me.

target? take profit?
As I see from the image - it is something related to BrainTrading. It means the following: if dot and arrow are on the same previous/close bar of the chart so open buy or sell depends on the color of the bot/arrow (blue for buy, red for sell) - if XO indicator/filter will be agree with it (XO is above 0 for buy agreement; XO is below zero is agree for sell).

As to trake profit/stop loss so use one of the line of Brainwashing indicator for that as a trailing stop for example.

 

This system?


 
Sergey Golubev:

This system?


https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180839/page3

TSD DS jurik BrainTrading
TSD DS jurik BrainTrading
  • 2011.02.22
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to post it here as a good setup of the indicators. Basicly - it is not the trading system...
 

This system with the indicators and semi-manual EA (you open the trade and the EA is managing this trade by stop loss/take profit/trailing stop)?


 
Sergey Golubev:

This system with the indicators and semi-manual EA (you open the trade and the EA is managing this trade by stop loss/take profit/trailing stop)?


No, I moved EA to my MT4 platform. It didn't work.

 
chinajohn:

No, I moved EA to my MT4 platform. It didn't work.

Files:
11111.png  110 kb
 
chinajohn:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180839/page3

But you have it - it was posted on one of the post of the thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180839/page3 

---------------

This is XO indicator (attached) for new MT4 builds.

TSD DS jurik BrainTrading
TSD DS jurik BrainTrading
  • 2011.02.22
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to post it here as a good setup of the indicators. Basicly - it is not the trading system...
 
I added ex4 files for indicators and EA (source codes for old MT4 build + ex4 files) - look at the attachment.
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