about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey - page 3
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I did not understand sorry ...
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179926/page7 I hope you can help me find this indicator. The dot of this indicator seems to represent some strength. I download the system. There is no such index.
I did not understand sorry ...
Sorry, teacher, I have many problems, all about the indicators and techniques in your thread. I still have a lot of trouble to bother you.
I want to use this system for 30 minutes and peel off the scalp in 1 minutes. I have recently observed many of your posts, but I can't find the target or the standard if you can guide me.
target? take profit?
As I see from the image - it is something related to BrainTrading. It means the following: if dot and arrow are on the same previous/close bar of the chart so open buy or sell depends on the color of the bot/arrow (blue for buy, red for sell) - if XO indicator/filter will be agree with it (XO is above 0 for buy agreement; XO is below zero is agree for sell).
As to trake profit/stop loss so use one of the line of Brainwashing indicator for that as a trailing stop for example.
This system?
This system?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180839/page3
This system with the indicators and semi-manual EA (you open the trade and the EA is managing this trade by stop loss/take profit/trailing stop)?
This system with the indicators and semi-manual EA (you open the trade and the EA is managing this trade by stop loss/take profit/trailing stop)?
No, I moved EA to my MT4 platform. It didn't work.
No, I moved EA to my MT4 platform. It didn't work.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180839/page3
But you have it - it was posted on one of the post of the thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/180839/page3
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This is XO indicator (attached) for new MT4 builds.