about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey - page 6

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Sergey Golubev:

The most easy trade is to trade between static pivot lines (dotted blue line and dotted red line are the Pivot indicator - check zip attachment) - 


If the price breaks red pivot line to below (or blue pivot line to above) so it is breakout (this breakout most probably will be on this Friday by NFP news events).

https://c.mql5.com/3/195/111.png
 
8432088:
https://c.mql5.com/3/195/111.png

Fixed version is here on this post as an attachment: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/248069/page4#comment_7625946

about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey
about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey
  • 2018.05.31
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, Disturb the teacher，Mr. Sergey I recently read your butterfly butterfly shape thread, encountered some problems: 1...
 

And - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey

Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.31 12:58

All the indicators (for two versions of this semi-manual system), fixed EA and two templates - please find it attached.

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I updated this post with new/updated attachments.


 
Sergey Golubev:
I see valid buy signal on the main window, and this signal was confirmed by XO indicator (blue color), and this signal was from one pivot line to the other one (means: fully confirmed).

I am not at home now (at airport), so I will post more information with screenshots tomorrow.

Please don't end this article, teacher.


I have a problem. I need your help


How does the 1.XO index filter? Can you make a screenshot?


2. new question: I downloaded butterfly EA in accordance with this article. I moved to the MT5 platform according to your hint, and I double clicking on them, but they didn't work at all. Why? I am very anxious to wait for your help, really


I hope you can help me. I'll send you my platform. Can you help me?

Files:
QQvf20180602122418.png  224 kb
 
chinajohn:

...

How does the 1.XO index filter? Can you make a screenshot?

...

blue color for buy signals confirmed, red color is for sell signals confirmed.


 

and some more explanation - 


 
Sergey Golubev:

and some more explanation - 


Why is the EA in the upper right corner displayed on your platform? I always seem to have a problem. What platform do you use?

Files:
QQl620180602135353.png  121 kb
 
chinajohn:

Why is the EA in the upper right corner displayed on your platform? I always seem to have a problem. What platform do you use?

Files:
45544545.png  126 kb
 
chinajohn:

Why is the EA in the upper right corner displayed on your platform? I always seem to have a problem. What platform do you use?

2. new question: I downloaded butterfly EA in accordance with this article. I moved to the MT5 platform according to your hint, and I double clicking on them, but they didn't work at all. Why? I am very anxious to wait for your help, really


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