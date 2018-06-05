about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The most easy trade is to trade between static pivot lines (dotted blue line and dotted red line are the Pivot indicator - check zip attachment) -
If the price breaks red pivot line to below (or blue pivot line to above) so it is breakout (this breakout most probably will be on this Friday by NFP news events).
https://c.mql5.com/3/195/111.png
Fixed version is here on this post as an attachment: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/248069/page4#comment_7625946
And -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
about butterfly scalp ,Mr. Sergey
Sergey Golubev, 2018.05.31 12:58
All the indicators (for two versions of this semi-manual system), fixed EA and two templates - please find it attached.
------------
I updated this post with new/updated attachments.
I see valid buy signal on the main window, and this signal was confirmed by XO indicator (blue color), and this signal was from one pivot line to the other one (means: fully confirmed).
Please don't end this article, teacher.
I have a problem. I need your help
How does the 1.XO index filter? Can you make a screenshot?
2. new question: I downloaded butterfly EA in accordance with this article. I moved to the MT5 platform according to your hint, and I double clicking on them, but they didn't work at all. Why? I am very anxious to wait for your help, really
I hope you can help me. I'll send you my platform. Can you help me?
...
How does the 1.XO index filter? Can you make a screenshot?
...
blue color for buy signals confirmed, red color is for sell signals confirmed.
and some more explanation -
and some more explanation -
Why is the EA in the upper right corner displayed on your platform? I always seem to have a problem. What platform do you use?
Why is the EA in the upper right corner displayed on your platform? I always seem to have a problem. What platform do you use?
Why is the EA in the upper right corner displayed on your platform? I always seem to have a problem. What platform do you use?
2. new question: I downloaded butterfly EA in accordance with this article. I moved to the MT5 platform according to your hint, and I double clicking on them, but they didn't work at all. Why? I am very anxious to wait for your help, really