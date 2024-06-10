50k dollars a month - page 26
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Dont you agree that a single 4 consecutive days in 30 months is far from every day
I had many two consecutive days in profit.
How many accounts have gone in 30 months time?
That's irrelevant, isn't it?
Ok.. you can make every day 15 percent but the last time you wiped an account was how long? A month ago? Less? 2 months?
You can start a demo account with any balance you want. 200 million, for example.
You can start a demo account with any balance you want. 200 million, for example.
Everything is pointing towards risk management so lets forget about 100% per day and start taking it from there
Hello forum
Has anyone met or contacted those successful scalpers who make fictional figures of profit per month? im starting to think its a myth, haven't met anyone real who can scalp for those high profits, using a small account as a start!
if you will be trading about like this.
But it won't be.
But it won't be.
lol Marco i kind of understand that you are correcting the path in here, is there ever a yes in this topic if the question was more reasonable?