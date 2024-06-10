50k dollars a month - page 32
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I know that you won't change anything because you are destined to crash and burn.
I have seen hundreds it's always a carbon copy.
That is also why my efforts are in vain and i am wasting my time.
So i just say to myself that these messages are not for you, but for the other members that will be able to see the light.
They will pick up the relevant info and act upon it.
Another thing to notice is that there are 2 main jumps in the balance which otherwise rise very slow, which makes me to guess that the trade management is divided somehow and each trade is of several positions and when there is a break the total position that wins is the total of all positions. Which means that there were basically 2 big wins this week.
First thing I would like to congratulate Guufuj Forex on his performance, well done.
Secondly Mr Amir, the first sharp rise up could also indicate a huge amount of deposit into the account.the graph could also tell us that Mr Sir does hedge his trades
I know that you won't change anything because you are destined to crash and burn.
I have seen hundreds it's always a carbon copy.
That is also why my efforts are in vain and i am wasting my time.
So i just say to myself that these messages are not for you, but for the other members that will be able to see the light.
So it wasn't for me then .. sounds right
Now i'll ask you again in a different way, hold on to your opinion tightly the next step won't surprise you much
I have heard that so many times before, it makes me laugh.Carbon Copy.
I have heard that so many times before, it makes me laugh.Carbon Copy.
One of us is falsely confident in what they are saying "in my case doing"
First thing I would like to congratulate Guufuj Forex on his performance, well done.
Secondly Mr Amir, the first sharp rise up could also indicate a huge amount of deposit into the account.the graph could also tell us that Mr Sir does hedge his trades
I just recognize one thing someone told me some time ago.
Losers are always talking about making profits and talking and calculating profits.
While real profitable traders are always busy trying to limit losses....
I did this in just a month, just by using Elliot wave theory and 2 MA for determining the trend direction. Most of the profit came on the last week of the month, I had deposited some money just to increase the lot size, I wanted to see how far I could go about growing the account by increasing lot size. from $ 310.00 start up, everything manual trades, after such performance I became humble not to boast or show off my skills, I just observe and remain silent.
I did this in just a month, just by using Elliot wave theory and 2 MA for determining the trend direction. Most of the profit came on the last week of the month, I had deposited some money just to increase the lot size, I wanted to see how far I could go about growing the account by increasing lot size. from $ 310.00 start up, everything manual trades, after such performance I became humble not to boast or show off my skills, I just observe and remain silent.
Second equally huge achievement that i see its curves in this post, i wanted to actually see something so i can continue forward
This says a lot thank you
That tells a lot thank you
So half the capital in one months is achievable with 8 years experience and focusing on one instrument
Quarter all that is half the capital in 4 months with 2 years of experience "theoretically if one is on the right track"