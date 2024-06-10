50k dollars a month - page 23
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You have no idea what you're talking about--->useless to discuss it
Let me show you an analogy
you can say what a ferrari can do, because you can measure it's speed, the formula is speed = distance/time
the only way you can say what it's possible to be done in the economy is to come up with a formula to measure subjective things ( ask and bid price)
Until present day, nobody discovered it, the price formula is (supply + demand)/2. But there is no formula to calculate supply or demand. So you can't say what is possible to achieve in the economy, nobody can. We both are talking about a thing none of us comprehend, we need more respect for the market
I have already did $100 to $1000 with normal rrisk management ( 0.01 lot per $100 acc) and drawdown less than 40%.
Interesting, on which time frame do you trade?
Let me show you an analogy
you can say what a ferrari can do, because you can measure it's speed, the formula is speed = distance/time
the only way you can say what it's possible to be done in the economy is to come up with a formula to measure subjective things ( ask and bid price)
Until present day, nobody discovered it, the price formula is (supply + demand)/2. But there is no formula to calculate supply or demand. So you can't say what is possible to achieve in the economy, nobody can. We both are talking about a thing none of us comprehend, we need more respect for the market
This is the only reason for this topic trending on the forum :
Interesting to know that someone has also used the PSAR strategy to make good profit, I have also use PSAR strategy in the past and I had multiply my account's balance to the point, I preserve myself not to talk about my success to anyone, but now the broker to which I was registered has closed down after 7 years of it birthday. I still have the strategy and I work on it to improvement much better, well I had wrote an EA about the strategy.
Yes of all the many strategies I tried (maybe thousands) PSAR looks the best.
So are you still trading this ? How long have you been using it ? Are you making big money ?
From my forecast models with leveraging I will be making Very Big Money in the next year or so. But forecast models are nice to aim for. They dont always follow suit. Sometimes they do which is nice.
My Idea is what ever Im doing now manually I can multiply many many times over on other securities maybe 100 times + ?
We both are talking about a thing none of us comprehend, we need more respect for the market
Yes of all the many strategies I tried (maybe thousands) PSAR looks the best.
So are you still trading this ? How long have you been using it ? Are you making big money ?
From my forecast models with leveraging I will be making Very Big Money in the next year or so. But forecast models are nice to aim for. They dont always follow suit. Sometimes they do which is nice.
I use it from January 2016 to December 2017, Now I currently use two MA for determining trend direction and I use a set of Elliot wave calculations, its much better to just have a clear chart, I have been much productive just by using Elliot wave calculations. However I some time refers myself to the PSAR system when I can't interpret clearly the Elliot waves on my chart, I even move to bigger TF just to have a clear overview of where the market is heading.
Let me be frank to you, over the years, I have tested so many great EA out there and some which I have build just by using custom indicators, I have realized that one can have the best EA system out there but there will be a day where it will totally fail because of a fundamental news that pop out of no where, the stupidity of a system is it only follow certain rules and make decisions, I have come to conclusion that manual trading is the best approach if you really want to be in control of your successful journey as a trader, at least as a manual trader you will know when to enter and exit the market.
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Có ai gặp hoặc liên lạc với những người thành công trong việc tạo ra các khoản tiền mỗi tháng? im start the thought that it is an huyền thoại, did not any any executable who can not start it for a high profit, use a minor account as a first start!
You are blaming EAs for the bad strategy, what a human can do an EA can do better, and 24/7, looking all charts at the same time if you want, no emotion, there is no way a human can compete
Thanks it has taken many many years to do this. If anyone is interested read Dr Van Tharps Strategies for money mangement.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjFRVPWpEuY
This changed the game for me.
You know my motto about trading is :
"Its very easy to make money. Anyone can make money. The challenge is not losing it thats 99.99% of the battle"
So are you risking 1 % per trade? This is a much more sane approach then making 15% a day (which is imposible without risking way too much).
If someone does not understand me here, I'm all for making big money in this, of course. This is the reason we are here.
But, the way to do it on the long run is controling the risks. It's not by defining things like: "I will make 15 % per day" (which is really imposible also on the long run).
Simply because that way the risks are not considered, and this causes a trader to take bad trades (Or because the market not moves or because a previous loss in that day etc..) - This notion of "I will make 15 % a day" is wrong. This is not a salary we are talking here.
You just need to trade well and not consider anything else, except controling the risks.
It's totally possible to go from 500 to 200K in one year (it's average 2% per day).