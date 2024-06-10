50k dollars a month - page 29
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See this is a main issue, people always talk about how markets are constantly changing and how a today's strategy will stop working tomorrow.
It's nonsense ! nothing has ever changed.
I know a successful trader that has been trading the same successful strategy since the eighties.
What makes someone think that markets change like that ?
Probably influenced by all the nonsense they read on the internet.
Price goes up and down, and it has always been going up and down.
And it's not like that it started jumping 1000 pips a day more, or less, overnight.
It's greed and fear, and it will always be like that.
Psychology (read human nature) does not change overnight.
Nothing has ever changed.
I do agree with you Mr Marco, that a good manual winning strategy never die/get obsolete, it will remain a good winning strategy for life.
Hello forum
Has anyone met or contacted those successful scalpers who make fictional figures of profit per month? im starting to think its a myth, haven't met anyone real who can scalp for those high profits, using a small account as a start!
Not easy to hit $50 000 every month, i am around $20 000 every month in average
Not easy to hit $50 000 every month, i am around $20 000 every month in average
Guufuj
Thanks for participating, there has been claims like this before and arguments go on and on, can you put a trade history screenshot that proves that you hit 20k per month, this is to prove that figures like this can be achieved from a small account
Even if its a demo account then it means that someone succeed in what they do, if you have a 20 million dollars demo account then don't put anything here please
I think it's worth a mention here, although perhaps not the right forum. That any commitment to forex is a risk, I thought I'd placed enough due diligence using a series of 5 demo accounts over a year, burnt the first one quickly but then schooled up, read lots and used my own immature strategy. However, I was able to push a 3 demo $5k accounts, in series to just under $1m within the 3-month demo account lifecycle.
I thought I'd learnt enough and had proven results so I went live with a $50k account...Yes $50k (perhaps not a lot for you guy's, but it was a serious commitment for me)
Little did I know that there's a huge difference in spread / stop loss etc with REAL accounts, there's alot of grace shown on demo's.. Life lessons huh!
So after using about 5 demo accounts well over a year, when it comes to the live playing field, it's very different. In fact, I'm certain my stops were hit and margin calls made just shy of the mark.
I lost my $50k over 3 months :(, did I get greedy, maybe. that was 7 years ago. I'm having another much more conservative crack again now, primarily scalping, small gains etc.
Back to my point, however, there's a lot of difference between DEMO vs LIVE not all brokers are even (we all know that).
Guufuj
Thanks for participating, there has been claims like this before and arguments go on and on, can you put a trade history screenshot that proves that you hit 20k per month, this is to prove that figures like this can be achieved from a small account
Even if its a demo account then it means that someone succeed in what they do, if you have a 20 million dollars demo account then don't put anything here please
Guufuj
Thanks for participating, there has been claims like this before and arguments go on and on, can you put a trade history screenshot that proves that you hit 20k per month, this is to prove that figures like this can be achieved from a small account
Even if its a demo account then it means that someone succeed in what they do, if you have a 20 million dollars demo account then don't put anything here please
Astounding information and performance, thank you bro your a first
Astounding information and performance, thank you bro your a first
Thanks Man
All myths surrounding forex trading are debunked, a sincere thanks and lots of respect to everyone who participated in this topic
Thanks Man, will update you next week Friday again
Cheers
Guufuj