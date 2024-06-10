50k dollars a month - page 33
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Second equally huge achievement that i see its curves in this post, i wanted to actually see something so i can continue forward
This says a lot thank you
You are welcome.
Maybe in theory. The number of years one has been trading has little to do with obtaining profit. Some have been trading a decade and can't produce consistent profit. The skill level of a trader and an acute eye on risk management are stronger proponents of profitable trading.
That continues to sound better
The report states zero deposit.
Well i am not ready to discuss detailed information about my original strategy or trading approach. The reason why the report is stating the zero deposit is because under account history i only customized my presentation for only 1 week just to show this weeks profits only.
Secondly, i also did the $96 300 withdrawal from my account to Neteller on the 5th of this month. After that my equity went down to $100 000, From the 05-03-2018 till yesterday, i made $17 000 Profit.
See the photo
Cheers
Guufuj
Well i am not ready to discuss detailed information about my original strategy or trading approach. The reason why the report is stating the zero deposit is because under account history i only customized my presentation for only 1 week just to show this weeks profits only.
Secondly, i also did the $96 300 withdrawal from my account to Neteller on the 5th of this month. After that my equity went down to $100 000, From the 05-03-2018 till yesterday, i made $17 000 Profit.
See the photo
Cheers
Guufuj
lol :-) don't state such figures and the date when you have withdraw the money and where the money did go, careful MrSARS is watching us :-)
I'm sure you are one of the guy who was in the top ranking in the FBS regarding the world cup ticket give away :-) well done bro :-)
lol :-) don't state such figures and the date when you have withdraw the money and where the money did go, careful MrSARS is watching us :-)
Lol this Mr SARS thing is very bad my friend ey
Lol this Mr SARS thing is very bad my friend ey
I know, at the begin of this year I saw the tax increase regarding forex trader who make above 1 mill, keep thing private, inbox me :-)
I know, at the begin of this year I saw the tax increase regarding forex trader who make above 1 mill, keep thing private, inbox me :-)
1 mill dolars?
1 mill dolars?
any thing above R 1.5 mill per month
any thing above R 1.5 mill per month
Well, that's not easy for me to achieve every month. My $20 000 average is more than enough.
I know few people making that per month.
Cheers
Guufuj
Well, that's not easy for me to achieve every month. My $20 000 average is more than enough.
I know few people making that per month.
Cheers
Guufuj
I know its not that easy, Cheers, I'm proud to see my fellow country mates killing the market too, power up Mzanzi, it all started with Shezi inspiring us, now we killing and following big foot step.