50k dollars a month - page 28
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If one can blow a 50k in 1 month for sure he can make a 50k's profit.
Both statements are enough to explain logically why it's more difficult to lose 50k than to win 50k in forex.
Discuss.
Icham thats a bit off topic as usual, we are discussing more hands on experience not speculations or different logics for different traders
By far this topic has given lots of info at least to me so i'd ask you kindly to not steer it away
Icham thats a bit off topic as usual, we are discussing more hands on experience not speculations or different logics for different traders
By far this topic has given lots of info at least to me so i'd ask you kindly to not steer it away
I encourage you man, calm down.
Well this means that the market can give a signal for many years before its obsolete, so the hype over the market rendering strategies worthless after sometime is not 100% correct even though that its true
The concept of the market rendering a strategies worthless after sometime is not 100% at all especially if you are a manual trader who follow a specific sets rules, your winning strategy will all ways be a winning strategy if you stick to the rules and discipline. its said that Mr Ralph Nelson Elliot's strategy/methodology has been proven worth for over 100 years, the most successful trader can recon that ! , those are the market behavioral patterns. Even Mr Steve Cohen one of the most powerful floor trader at Wall Street can recon that the findings of Mr R.N. Elliot are some of the world proven theory. Read about what his friend said at wall street.
If one can blow a 50k in 1 month for sure he can make a 50k's profit.
Both statements are enough to explain logically why it's more difficult to lose 50k than to win 50k in forex.
Discuss.
Algorithm for wiping any amount account (1 Billion dollar example):
1. Open position with leverage 500 (500 billion)
2. Wait for 20 pips moves against you.
Result: 1 Billion dollars gone.
Now prove that it's easier to make 1 billion.
Algorithm for wiping any amount account (1 Billion dollar example):
1. Open position with leverage 500 (500 billion)
2. Wait for 20 pips moves against you.
Result: 1 Billion dollars gone.
Now prove that it's easier to make 1 billion.
Well, the 20 pips could also moves in your favor.
What's sure is that by losing this deal you won't open a new one, while winning ... you'll open a new one.
Easier to make 50k. QED.
I'm working on random entry actually ... well I just noticed it :-)
See this is a main issue, people always talk about how markets are constantly changing and how a today's strategy will stop working tomorrow.
It's nonsense ! nothing has ever changed.
I know a successful trader that has been trading the same successful strategy since the eighties.
What makes someone think that markets change like that ?
Probably influenced by all the nonsense they read on the internet.
Price goes up and down, and it has always been going up and down.
And it's not like that it started jumping 1000 pips a day more, or less, overnight.
It's greed and fear, and it will always be like that.
Psychology (read human nature) does not change overnight.
Nothing has ever changed.
T'es un gagnant Serge !
You can rename it Russian Roulette EA :-)
Not always ... but it happens - not bad, isn't it ?
T'es un gagnant Serge !
You can rename it Russian Roulette EA :-)
Not always ... but it happens - not bad, isn't it ?
Ca veut pas la peine de lire tes commentaires :P
Ca veut pas la peine de lire tes commentaires :P
It's kinda late (utc) to be serious :-/
Well this means that the market can give a signal for many years before its obsolete, so the hype over the market rendering strategies worthless after sometime is not 100% correct even though that its true
Something to mention, the indicators you are using in strategies are made of mathematical equations, just an example the sum of last x period divided by the number of the periods equals the average
During history any average from the beginning of life has been calculated the same way, this equation gives an evident result that will never change, same thing when you calculate an average of the price for the last x periods, it will always be right since this is how to calculate an average
Of course this doesn't mean that using moving averages will give a magical profit but it means that the math doesn't ever change even if market conditions changed
If you depend on math then rest assured it will always be pointing in the right direction
People are just worried about algo trading which yields high volatility that doesn't reflect real market prices, if you noticed before the Brexit there were some large price movements in the pound analyzed later as made by highly leveraged traders, same thing a month or two after the Brexit when price dropped around 4%
The next step is gonna be fully aware AI trading against you and me, then we might see different high/low movements