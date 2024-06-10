50k dollars a month - page 19
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You should check completed contests results, not in the middle and those that not contest in rounds (where only the best performance in each round go on to next round).
Then you will see that about 50 percent of the contesters lose more than 50 % of their starting balance.
It is just a matter of time. Take 100 particiapants aiming to make the best balance in a month - all will leverage between 100-500 in order to get there.
Half will get there, half will wipe the account.
You just show me the upper half - I tell you to check the lower half.
Your attitude to trading is of gambling, and it's ok that half get there, but if they go on in live, they will soon be doomed.
Psychology, Ameer. Like for any other activity, traders are subject to oblomovism & procrastination.
Everybody is a potential victim of procrastination. Moreover, procrastination is part of the human nature.
I do procrastinate, like with this hedging system code I used to talk of on the forum. Everyday, I turn on my laptop & decide that it's the day to finish it. I watch at the code, watch all around, serve my self a wine to get inspired, re-sit, re-watch around and ... nothing : tomorrow maybe. My finance doesn't suffer of, since my EAs are still functionnal like the first day.
The manual trader (you, C.P & contest participants) procrastinate with his/her charts. And it inevitably affects results.
That's why I told you on an above post to directly freeze the strategy into code.
Psychology, Ameer. Like for any other activity, traders are subject to oblomovism & procrastination.
Everybody is a potential victim of procrastination. Moreover, procrastination is part of the human nature.
I do procrastinate, like with this hedging system code I used to talk of on the forum. Everyday, I turn on my laptop & decide that it's the day to finish it. I watch at the code, watch all around, serve my self a wine to get inspired, re-sit, re-watch around and ... nothing : tomorrow maybe. My finance doesn't suffer of, since my EAs are still functionnal like the first day.
The manual trader (you, C.P & contest participants) procrastinate with his/her charts. And it inevitably affects results.
That's why I told you on an above post to directly freeze the strategy into code.
You can take robot contestors as well, the results will be the same. Half will broke the accounts. I don't know on what robots procrastinate.
But, I don't mainly trade manually. I have my trading tools, and you are right, this part suffers from my procrastination because it is stuck in final development for too long.
You can take robot contestors as well, the results will be the same. Half will broke the accounts. I don't know on what robots procrastinate.
But, I don't mainly trade manually. I have my trading tools, and you are right, this part suffers from my procrastination because it is stuck in final development for too long.
"There is", "Some" etc ... it doesn't make a general rule ; then these robots has been optimized to be efficient in a short term contest.
Try yourself :
"There is", "Some" etc ... it doesn't make a general rule ; then these robots has been optimized to be efficient in a short term contest.
Try yourself :
I claim there is no EA stable for more then 5 years that can make 1000 % in a week. No such thing.
Once you try for these numbers, prepare to wipe within the close time (maybe 1 month, most cases much less, few cases maybe a little more).
Guys I do know someone who has done it, and I saw him withdraw the profits. He's a member of the forum but unwilling to share his EAs, methods, etc, and when he posts a signal he removes it about 3 months later. But yes, that is real.
BUT he has traded with market makers that offer instant execution, and he told me his scalping method was not good with slippage from brokers like Roboforex and IC Markets ECN accounts. So he knew brokers would eventually block him or something, that's why he withdraws profit regularly. I've been looking for the "Exponential" system but haven't figured it out.
I claim there is no EA stable for more then 5 years that can make 1000 % in a week. No such thing.
Once you try for these numbers, prepare to wipe within the close time (maybe 1 month, most cases much less, few cases maybe a little more).
Habibo ya Ameer, are you sure to know what is possible and what is not ? Or you take your dispositions and give yourself ways to perform it, or you continue denying.
Habibo ya Ameer, are you sure to know what is possible and what is not ? Or you take your dispositions and give yourself ways to perform it, or you continue denying.
Interesting article collection, translated from Russian, so my reading is approximative.
The recurring problem is the memory management, a deep treatment (tick by tick) of past data is too greedy and I don't think it is feasible actually, it would be like rewriting a strategy tester in mql.
In such case, an external dll to run another tester instance on a chosen period would be much more easier to achieve.
Yes, I normally translate, the google web browser has functionalities to quickly translate a page.
You can easily write a dll using C# in visual studio, its much easier and quickly to implement within mql code, I have try that before, cause I needed fast calculation on some project which I have worked on.
Havent read all the posts only the last few pages. But all this talk about competitions in Demo mode is not very constructive.
Only good thing about Demo is to test the functionality of your trades. Eg which buttons to press. Do they work or not. Otherwise to think your winning in Demo mode is ridiculous.
I have tried literally thousands of strategies and I was very lucky in the last few years for 2-3 of them to work.
The first strategy based on the Economic Calendar tracked the Spikes in Interest Rate Announcements which worked well and I made good money.
But then the pattern stopped. So Ill wait for that pattern to come around again which Im sure it will.
Second strategy I have is working well also now. I have eliminated all risk with very specific money mangement strategies so I can never blow up. So I will keep going with this - so far so good.
I know a guy in Brazil who has been trading for 20 years and before that his dad was trading 20+ years and he says he only takes 1-2% profit per month. But its a consistent 1- 2% per month. And thats all he does is trading and he makes a good living from it. 1-2% per month compounded and you can see where he can make good money.
Havent read all the posts only the last few pages. But all this talk about competitions in Demo mode is not very constructive.
Only good thing about Demo is to test the functionality of your trades. Eg which buttons to press. Do they work or not. Otherwise to think your winning in Demo mode is ridiculous.
I have tried literally thousands of strategies and I was very lucky in the last few years for 2-3 of them to work.
The first strategy based on the Economic Calendar tracked the Spikes in Interest Rate Announcements which worked well and I made good money.
But then the pattern stopped. So Ill wait for that pattern to come around again which Im sure it will.
Second strategy I have is working well also now. I have eliminated all risk with very specific money mangement strategies so I can never blow up. So I will keep going with this - so far so good.
I know a guy in Brazil who has been trading for 20 years and before that his dad was trading 20+ years and he says he only takes 1-2% profit per month. But its a consistent 1- 2% per month. And thats all he does is trading and he makes a good living from it. 1-2% per month compounded and you can see where he can make good money.