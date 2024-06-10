50k dollars a month - page 27

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PennySeven:
You can start a demo account with any balance you want. 200 million, for example.
I have not blown one live account. 
Demo has no globally agreed standard opening balance. 
This  conversation is now going nowhere. :-)
My current SELL on the EuroDollar is running at 24 Dollar pips profit. I have locked in half or more already. I have to watch my trading.
Another first: first day in 30  months with no losses, so far today. :-) 5 Deals.
Stopped out at 30 Euro Pips profit.
40.95 Euro Pips = 20% profit today.
You people say this is not possible.
I experience it every day. :-)
I think it is  good that traders know it is possible.
That is the only reason I wrote what I wrote here today.
Obviously, I won't do this tomorrow.
I hope to visit here next time with the above type of results on my live account.

Do not frustrate yourself it you don't accomplish 10% or which ever number, what count is being profitable by knowing when to enter and exit the market. For me it happen that sometime I don't reach my daily or weekly set target, but I know when market move I always try to get some profit, but what else can I do, I just accept it, often when I trade during the week, I could open a trade on a Monday and just monitor my open trades when to exit with good profit ( that can take 0 to 3 days, if market is kind enough i let the profit run until I get satisfied with profit), of course by making use of my own calculations about price action, money management and just following the trend. Sometime I even make above my set target(that will just be a bonus). We all know sometime the market does't move that much when it consolidate(in range), those who trade on higher time like H4, D1 and W1 TF know what I'm talking about, but when a brake out take place we all smile (we catch the big fish) and follow the trend.

 
hi to all how the adviser will advise the forum .
 
Крис Mukengeshayi:

Не сорвет себе, что это вам не достичь 10% или какое-либо число, то, что граф будет выгоднее, зная, когда для входа и выхода из рынка. Для меня получилось, что иногда я не достигну своей ежедневной или еженедельной поставленной цели, но я знаю, что когда на рынке я всегда стараюсь получить какую-то прибыль, но что еще я могу сделать, я просто принимаю это, чаще всего, когда я торгую в течении недели, я могу открыть сделку в понедельник и просто контролировать свои открытые сделки, когда, чтобы выйти с хорошей прибылью ( что может занять от 0 до 3 дней, если рынок достаточно любезен я позволяю прибыли расти, пока не будете довольны прибылью), конечно, используя мои собственные расчеты о цене акции, управление деньгами и только по тренду. Иногда я даже делаю над моей поставленной цели(что будет просто бонус). Мы все знаем, что когда-то на рынке не двигаться, когда его закрепления(в спектр), тем, кто на торговлю как на H4, D1 и W1 ТФ знаешь, о чем я говорю, но когда тормоза вышли, мы все улыбаемся (мы ловим крупную рыбу) и следовать тенденциям.

which expert Advisor do you use

 
xram1912:

which expert Advisor do you use

I do manual trading, based on Mr Ralph Nelson Elliot " Wave theory " and using MA to determine the trend direction, you can find a good book or how to do calculation based on Elliot wave, some years back there was a good thread on this forum, and it was created by Simba, it was amazing reading, understanding and see real results provided by Simba himself, I wonder where can we find Simba this days, I'm sure he has a Ferrari by now and own an island by now.

if ever I find that thread I could post the link here.

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

I do manual trading, based on Mr Ralph Nelson Elliot " Wave theory " and using MA to determine the trend direction, you can find a good book or how to do calculation based on Elliot wave, some years back there was a good thread on this forum, and it was created by Simba, it was amazing reading, understanding and see real results provided by Simba himself, I wonder where can we find Simba this days, I'm sure he has a Ferrari by now and own an island by now.

if ever I find that thread I could post the link here.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175805
Simbasystem-gbpusd
Simbasystem-gbpusd
  • 2007.05.04
  • www.mql5.com
Hi everybody, Take a look at the attached images.. Can you tell the noise from the signal...
 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

I do manual trading, based on Mr Ralph Nelson Elliot " Wave theory " and using MA to determine the trend direction, you can find a good book or how to do calculation based on Elliot wave, some years back there was a good thread on this forum, and it was created by Simba, it was amazing reading, understanding and see real results provided by Simba himself, I wonder where can we find Simba this days, I'm sure he has a Ferrari by now and own an island by now.

if ever I find that thread I could post the link here.

How long did you test before you confirm that your strategy works well?

 
SafMoseSteve:

How long did you test before you confirm that your strategy works well?

I tested for two years on demo from 2015 to 2016

2017 and up to now on live
 
Amir Yacoby:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175805

Nice one thanks for posting the link :-)

 

If one can blow a 50k in 1 month for sure he can make a 50k's profit.

  • It's just about a "distance" in points "traveled" by prices, available to the traders when the market's volatile or not available in a flat market.
  • For risk management, the more you're losing the more your positions size decrease - contrary - the more you win, the more your positions size increases. 

Both statements are enough to explain logically why it's more difficult to lose 50k than to win 50k in forex. 

Discuss.


 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

I tested for two years on demo from 2015 to 2016

2017 and up to now on live

Well this means that the market can give a signal for many years before its obsolete, so the hype over the market rendering strategies worthless after sometime is not 100% correct even though that its true

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