I want to learn the programming language for the MT5 terminal. Where do I start as a beginner ?
Many similar topics have already been raised. In a nutshell, the order of study is as follows:
- Kovalev's textbook.
- Articles on the website.
If any lessons ? or training material ?
Help in MetaEditor (Help is for the MQL5 language, not for the editor)
Then you set the task and solve it. With the accumulation of solved tasks the experience is accumulated. Also, search through the forum, and theArticles and CodeBase sections will be useful.
There is also an option through the service Freelance work in the "Consulting on programming or trading" - that is, pay for lessons.
I couldn't find these articles ((
There they are. But that's just to raise the level. The basics are in the textbook anyway. Until you have mastered it, the articles will be a dark forest.
(1) Then you set a task and solve it. As the number of solved tasks increases, so does the experience. Also the search through the forum, and sections likeArticles and CodeBase will help you.
(1) Here is the most correct way. Suppose you have an idea of an indicator. You formalize its algorithm. Then take a general template for the producer, and, using the help, from the simplest to the most complicated - with a visual inspection of everything that is received at each step, you implement this algorithm. At the same time, you learn everything you need at these very stages (a specific solution to the problem). It's a fun and interesting way to learn the material without straining.
And simply reading textbooks is dull and incomprehensible - boring and ineffective.
Igor, what does Kovalev's outdated textbook have to do with the mql5 language???
You cannot learn mql5 from scratch.
you can learn mql4 from youtube video tutorials.
How do you learn C# or C++, that you have to learn it first?
Probably fortran77
