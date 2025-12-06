Suggestions on learning MQL - page 2
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting to Read March 2017
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.27 10:50
MQL5 programming language: Advanced use of the trading platform MetaTrader 5: Creating trading robots and indicators
by Timur Mashnin
Development of indicators and advisors using the MQL5 programming language for the MetaTrader 5.
MQL5 - You too can become a master of this language
Most of these people are enthusiasts looking for a basic guide to take their first steps in programming. So, this article is dedicated to all of you, enthusiasts and novice MQL5 programmers willing to learn MQL5 programming.
Structures in MQL5 and methods for printing their data
The structure is a convenient tool for storing, recording and retrieving logically related data belonging to any definition from a single variable.
MQL5 features 12 predefined structures intended for storing and transmitting service information: ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Presenting the book "MQL5 Programming for Traders"
MetaQuotes, 2023.12.15 16:23
We have released the most comprehensive guide to MQL5 programming, authored by experienced algorithmic trader Stanislav Korotky with MetaQuotes' support.
The book is intended for programmers of all levels. Beginners will learn the fundamentals as the book introduces key development tools and basic programming concepts. With this material, you can create, compile, and run your first application in the MetaTrader 5 trading platform. Users with experience in other programming languages can immediately advance to the applied part related to creating trading robots and analytical applications in MQL5.
The book is freely available online, under the "Book" section of the MQL5.community website. It consists of seven parts:
The book provides numerous source code examples. Following the explanation, you can implement your own applications in the built-in editor and instantly view program execution results in the platform. The source codes are available in the public project \MQL5\Shared Projects\MQL5Book and in the Code Base.
Start learning MQL5 right now and discover the world of professional algorithmic trading. The knowledge gained will help you bring your ideas to life. You can also apply them in a commercial environment by developing and selling applications through the Market and taking on programming orders in the Freelance.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Introducing the book "Neural Networks for algorithmic trading in MQL5"
MetaQuotes, 2024.02.29 15:58
We are happy to announce the release of a new book entitled Neural Networks for algorithmic trading in MQL5. From this book, you will learn how to use artificial intelligence in trading robots for the MetaTrader 5 platform. The author, Dmitry Gizlyk, is a hands-on neural network professional; he has written more than a dozen of articles on this topic. Now, with the support of MetaQuotes, all his valuable knowledge is conveniently collected in one book. The book gradually introduces the reader to neural network basics and their application in algorithmic trading. You will learn to create your own AI application, train it and extend its functionality.
The book is freely available online, under the NeuroBook section of the MQL5 Algo Trading community website. It consists of seven parts:
The book is intended for advanced users who already know how to write programs in MQL5 and Python. If you are beginning your algorithmic trading journey, we recommend starting with the book "MQL5 programming for traders" and with the language documentation.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.23 06:33
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part I): Getting started with programming
I sometimes receive private messages from those who want to learn how to create their own Expert Advisors or indicators. Although there is a lot of material on this site and on the Internet in general, including very good resources with examples, beginners still need help. Some users seek more consistency in presentation, others require clarity or something else. Sometimes users ask: "Add comments to the code of a working Expert Advisor, I will understand everything and make the same one myself!" But, after they see a hundred lines of code, they get scared, confused and give up the idea. Instead, they say: "Better create an Expert Advisor for me."
Anyway, there are people who still want to "understand everything". This is when a step-by-step guide, explaining things from simple to complex, may come in handy. Well, users can't find such a step-by-step guide for the MQL5 language.
I am starting this series of articles specifically for beginners, for those who are encountering programming for the first time and are willing to learn it. These articles are intended for traders who no longer want to depend on programmers and wish to understand how everything works. The articles offer consistent and detailed information, with pictures and examples, guiding readers to the level of "MQL5 language proficiency".
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.24 06:31
Master MQL5 from beginner to pro (Part II): Basic data types and use of variable
In my previous article we looked at the main programs that are used by MQL5 programmers (and came to the conclusion that the MetaEditor IDE is well suited for beginner needs). In addition, we took a quick look at the concept of a function and created a simple script that prints a message in the system log. These messages can be viewed at the bottom of the terminal window in the Experts tab.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Sergey Golubev, 2025.01.24 06:35
Master MQL5 from Beginner to Pro (Part III): Complex Data Types and Include Files
This article is a continuation of the series for beginners. Here I assume that the reader already has an understanding of the material from the previous two articles.
The first article is an introduction. It assumes that the reader has no prior experience with programming, and introduces the required tools for programmers, describes the main program types, and introduces some basic concepts, in particular, the concept of a "function".
The second article describes operations with data. It introduces the concepts of "literal", "variable", "data type", "operator", etc., and examines the main data modification operators: arithmetic, logical, bitwise, and others
MQL5 Programming for Traders
The book is divided into 7 parts, each focusing on different aspects of MQL5 programming.