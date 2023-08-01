Request for a specific procedure for developers to get demo account on brokers.

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As a coder working with a lot of customers, using a lot of different brokers on MT4 and MT5, I often have the need to test or check how a program is behaving on a specific broker.

Then the hell is starting...more and more brokers don't allow you to simply get a demo account from MT4/MT5. They want you to subscribe to their site. And the hell is continuing...

More and more you need to give all the details of your life, the name of your dog and where you was in vacancy least years.


Isn't that possible for MetaQuotes to provide a shortcut to some registered professional coders ? I guess not, it's too simple.

Anyway, thanks for reading me. Just a rant against stupidity and bureaucracy.


P.S: And provide permanent demo account so we don't have to get new one from the broker site, again and again.

P.S2: MQ, please kill MT4, I hate it now

 
Alain Verleyen:

As a coder working with a lot of customers, using a lot of different brokers on MT4 and MT5, I often have the need to test or check how a program is behaving on a specific broker.

Then the hell is starting...more and more brokers don't allow you to simply get a demo account from MT4/MT5. They want you to subscribe to their site. And the hell is continuing...

More and more you need to give all the details of your life, the name of your dog and where you was in vacancy least years.


Isn't that possible to provide to MetaQuotes to provide a shortcut to some registered professional coders ? I guess not, it's too simple.

Anyway, thanks for reading me. Just a rant against stupidity and bureaucracy.


P.S: And will provide permanent demo account so we don't have to get new one from the broker site, again and again.

P.S2: MQ, please kill MT4, I hate it now

I second that  MT4 should go it's just a pain having to keep making code workarounds for it....

 
Alain Verleyen:

As a coder working with a lot of customers, using a lot of different brokers on MT4 and MT5, I often have the need to test or check how a program is behaving on a specific broker.

Then the hell is starting...more and more brokers don't allow you to simply get a demo account from MT4/MT5. They want you to subscribe to their site. And the hell is continuing...

More and more you need to give all the details of your life, the name of your dog and where you was in vacancy least years.


Isn't that possible to provide to MetaQuotes to provide a shortcut to some registered professional coders ? I guess not, it's too simple.

Anyway, thanks for reading me. Just a rant against stupidity and bureaucracy.


P.S: And will provide permanent demo account so we don't have to get new one from the broker site, again and again.

P.S2: MQ, please kill MT4, I hate it now

I agree 

On MT4 too , kill it.

 

Ask your client who wants to work with a particular broker that offers (only?) MT4 to open a demo account and provide you with the login details. It should be in the client's interest that your program works seamlessly with him.

 
Carl Schreiber #:

Ask your client who wants to work with a particular broker that offers (only?) MT4 to open a demo account and provide you with the login details. It should be in the client's interest that your program works seamlessly with him.

This is what I am doing. But it's not efficient.
 
Agreed 100%, but now add try being from the US and literally 99.9% of brokers would be perfectly willing to do business with aliens from another planet but not with you :D
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