New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1090 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Can you elaborate on what bugs were fixed?
Seems like the users are beta testers or something. I think that MQ should invest in a public bug tracker and feature request system so that we can consolidate threads into one area with real input from users; that is how a real beta program works. Even with full releases, the service desk is inadequate for this purpose because no one know if MQ acknowledge bug and it also encourages duplicate requests over the same matter. Now there could still be a private channels (such as the existing service desk) to submit proprietary or other information to.
I reported an iCustom bug that caused a memory leak and unexpected return value for my EA.
Thank god it is now fixed.
Please test this build for following bug:
1. Open terminal with new profile
2. Open 4 charts with empty default template
3. To every chart add standard expert MACD Sample
4. After one minute close the terminal
5. Run the terminal. Only one expert will be attached. The rest experts will disappear
Please test this on your computer!
I could not reproduce this bug. All charts have MACD Sample still attached on restart :). But I already have default chart template saved. And I also saved profile prior to restarting terminal.
And I launched terminal in /portable mode.
So why not do a simple test and confirm or deny this bug?
Agreed. It is a user forum, which means that users can help each other. Especially to share their experience with MQ products (mainly mt4/mt5). He wants to know if others can experiencing similar symptom or if it is isolated to his computer only. This can also help when a service desk request is made, because then you can link to some ready-made evidence in the request.
I am a long time user of MT4 and very happy with their services. Some may differ with my opinions but I love MT4. With this tool, I am now able to accomplish what I set out to do 5 years ago. Yes, you will find some bugs. But name one software that does not have a bug or two. So, please stop whining about their services and be appreciative of their continuous endeavor to prefect the software.
For the most part, I don't have much issue with mt4 as a platform. You can get charts, live datafeed, and automate order process with millisecond precision. If you keep resources low, it can have very low memory imprint (50-70MB per terminal) and low CPU usage. Can leave it unattended for months on VPS without reboot. It's not on the calibre of [e.g.] MultiCharts, but I don't expect it to be either. It does the job end-to-end and when combined with a reputable broker and vps, you have solid automation potential with reasonable security
I agree with James that this is not whining. They shouldn't have forced updates (software where people can trade real money accounts). Beta program could be more refined and at least transparent. Brokers have similar problem with MQ's stubbornness about forced update or having problem with server....and they pay service fees. But I do agree that the professional user (not casual trader) must take extra steps by themselves to enjoy mt4 benefits.
Hello,
I am running my MT4 platforms with lastest build 1090 on VPS (MT4 is downloaded from Instaforex official website). It seems I have 2 bugs.
1st: On screen 1 I´m getting message "Compiler: you must to update the MetaEditor", but my MetaEditor has latest build.
2nd bug: Im running 5xMT4 on my VPS. In last years I always downloaded MT4, and installed 5x. And without any problem I run 5 MT4 platforms.
When installing now - all 5 MT4s have same App data folder C:\Users\Klient5\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\26EBE5325AF7C5ABCAA83C550A8E5DBC\MQL4
Whatever I change in 1st MT4, it changes in all other 4. I even tried to install MT4 in my PC, and copy it to VPS. When copied, it again creates folder "26EBE5325AF7C5ABCAA83C550A8E5DBC"
Even if I download installation MT4 again from broker´s site and install again, it creates again App data folder with the same name.
I am out of solutions. Tried for few hours everything (installing, copying, etc) without any result.
I need to run multiple instances.
Any help?
Do the 2 bugs relate?
Used HW: Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, RDP, UAC, 8 x Intel Core i7-4770 @ 3.40GHz, RAM: 24140 / 32630 Mb, HDD: 185678 / 244195 Mb, GMT+01:00
and I am administrator of this HW (HW was reinstalled this weekend to new license of Win 2012 R2)
Thank you for your help
My update 1090 only arrived last week and since then I am unable to #1. load another currency onto an existing currency from Market Watch and #2.I am unable to move the Templates into different positions.
Please, can someone assist me to get this sorted out?
Thanking you kindly.
Hercs.
I am unable to #1. load another currency onto an existing currency from Market Watch
and #2.I am unable to move the Templates into different positions.
Oh my gosh, who taught you manners?
If you have the simplest of understanding of the English language, you will see that "unable" means " that one cannot complete the task at hand" which in turns means that when I "touch and hold another currency under Market Watch with my mouse and drag that currency across onto the existing currency and drop the selected currency, it does not change the first currency onto which I dropped it."
Simple explanation just in case you were unaware that it could be done, prior to the latest upgrade, if my first Template shows USDJPY and I want to change that to GBPJPY as an example, I select GBPJPY under Market watch, hold down the left mouse button and drag the GBPJPY currency over onto the current USDJPY template.
This is no longer available.
Am I connected? What a laugh!! It does not matter whether you are connected to the internet. MT4 does it in off-line mode aswell.
#2. "makes no sense" - again a rude assumption which you may have to learn to discard if you want to live happily for the rest of your life. If you carry on insulting people the way you do, you will soon become a "one-man-island" and die a lonely death.
The tabs at the bottom of my screen will show how many templates I have open. Let us say 4 and I decide that I would rather have the present #1 in position #4, all you have to do is hold the left mouse button down when the curzor is on #1 and drag it gently across to the present #4 position and let go. Immediately the previous #2 becomes #1 and the previous #1 becomes #4.
I trust this meest with you basic understanding of English and the operations of MT4.
Best wishes.
Oh my gosh, who taught you manners?
"unable" means " that one cannot complete the task at hand"
if my first Template shows USDJPY
Am I connected? What a laugh!! It does not matter whether you are connected to the internet.
#2. "makes no sense" - again a rude assumption which you may have to learn to discard if you want to live happily for the rest of your life. If you carry on insulting people the way you do, you will soon become a "one-man-island" and die a lonely death.
The tabs at the bottom of my screen will show how many templates I have open.
I trust this meest with you basic understanding of English and the operations of MT4.
I will try to remember to never help you in the future.
- Who taught you manners? If you took your car to a mechanic and started talking about moving the propellor, do you think he would be confused? You post babel, someone tries to help you you jump all over them.
- Unable means nothing. There are other ways to change symbols, and several different things could happen. But you are so arrogant, you take offense when we can't guess from your vague description. Now that you stated what you are doing, and what doesn't happen, I can say that build 1090 drag and drop works just fine for me.
- A template does not show USDJPY. A template applies setting to a chart, period! USDJPY is a symbol on a chart, not a template. You use the wrong words and confuse people, and you get upset when we don''t understand your babel? Talk about arrogant and ignorant.
- If you have never opened a specific pair, and are not currently connected you see "Waiting for Update," and nothing else happens. But you know everything, we know nothing except what you tell us.
- Nothing rude, you arrogant, ignorant person. Yes, now you've been insulted for cause. See #1, #3 and #6.
- Tabs at the bottom of your screen do not show templates. They show each charts symbol. See #3. And yes, I can move them just fine.
- Can't spell (i.e. meest.) Writes compound paragraphs with multiple subjects (i.e. Market Watch and #2.I am unable to move.) And writes vague description of problems. It is you that needs a refresher on English. You use the wrong titles for things, know only one way to operate MT4. You are a joke.
Following the update my lower timeframes (tfs) are behaving differently to the D1 timeframes as far as metatrader based indicators go.
I'll give the scenario.
I let the ea trade once on 4H using freshly exported tickstory data.
I gives a different result than it's trade on D1.
I let it make one trade on 30m this time, and it gives a different result to both D1 and 4H, however, now when I go back to 4H I get the same result as the 30m tf and the 4H tf results stay this way until the data is deleted and re-exported.
Now I don't know if this is a tickstory issue (it probably is due to it's nature, it'sjust not one I've experienced in the past); this is a headsup regardless for any tickstory using trading using multi-TF analysis. I'm going to review this matter and will write back with a solution if one is possible.
I'm also open to any anecdotal advice or even if anyone just wants to have a jab at this problem, I'm all ears.