New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1090 - page 6
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I have been running MetaTrader v4 Build 1090 on Windows 7 (32 bit & 64 bit), Windows Server 2008 R2 (64 bit) and on Windows 10 (64 bit), without any problems what-so-ever (and I run many EAs of my own).
If you are experiencing a memory leak problem, it may be due to old MQL code that needs to be refactored to conform to the stricter modern MQL4+ functionality.
I have been running MetaTrader v4 Build 1090 on Windows 7 (32 bit & 64 bit), Windows Server 2008 R2 (64 bit) and on Windows 10 (64 bit), without any problems what-so-ever (and I run many EAs of my own).
If you are experiencing a memory leak problem, it may be due to old MQL code that needs to be refactored to conform to the stricter modern MQL4+ functionality.
Thank you, Fernando. I am indeed using pre-MQL4+ coding, and would start looking up resources to help me migrate to MQL4+ (starting off with Andrew Young's book).
At the same time, it appears Build 1010 on Win 7 coped with potentially inefficient code better than Build 1090 does on Win 7 does. Does anyone have colour on whether the link I posted earlier relating to Win 10 64 bit being strongly recommended is credible.
At the same time, it appears Build 1010 on Win 7 coped with potentially inefficient code better than Build 1090 does on Win 7 does. Does anyone have colour on whether the link I posted earlier relating to Win 10 64 bit being strongly recommended is credible.
It is a recommendation, not a necessity! As I have stated, I'm using different versions of Windows including Windows 7 and Windows 10.
Your priority should be to fix your code first. If it has a bug or memory leak, then it will still have the same problem irrespective of it running on Windows 7 or Windows 10.
Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2017.05.10 08:49
It is a recommendation, not a necessity! As I have stated, I'm using different versions of Windows including Windows 7 and Windows 10.
Your priority should be to fix your code first. If it has a bug or memory leak, then it will still have the same problem irrespective of it running on Windows 7 or Windows 10.
Thank you, Fernando. I completely agree on the need to make the code more efficient and I have been working on that.
I was just recording the observation that the code worked till Build 1010 on 20+ pairs on the chart for a couple of years without a problem. After switching to Build 1090, the same code (recompiled) starts exhibiting the issues I listed within a few hours or a day or two.
If I am able to identify the root cause (if different from inefficient code), I would share it here.
Regards
Support for MetaTrader 4 client terminal versions below 1065 will be discontinued on the 1st of October 2017. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to new server versions. We strongly recommend that you update your terminals in advance.
Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2017.05.10 08:49
Thank you. The build 1010 usage was prior to the cut-over date. I have been on 1090 since Oct 1'17.
Support for MetaTrader 4 client terminal versions below 1065 will be discontinued on the 1st of October 2017. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to new server versions. We strongly recommend that you update your terminals in advance.
Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080 - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2017.05.10 08:49
Thank you, Fernando. I am indeed using pre-MQL4+ coding, and would start looking up resources to help me migrate to MQL4+ (starting off with Andrew Young's book).
At the same time, it appears Build 1010 on Win 7 coped with potentially inefficient code better than Build 1090 does on Win 7 does. Does anyone have colour on whether the link I posted earlier relating to Win 10 64 bit being strongly recommended is credible.
Note: If you have compiled version of EA and indicator (compiled with previous mt4 versions), it should still work exactly as before. What you can do is test with different compiled combinations:
1090 EA, 1090 indicator
1090 EA, 1010 indicator
1010 EA, 1090 indicator
1010 EA, 1010 indicator
(you can still use older metaeditor and compile if you have original source code).
Also, try running mt4 in \portable mode
No need to upgrade to windows 10 64 bit. Win8.1 is fantastic; just add ClassicShell and you should feel right at home. I was using windows 7 for the longest time. A problem with a different application caused me to reinstall windows and I decided to try Win 8.1.
Download fake file.
I tried to download the Metetrader4 platform several times from this link
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe?utm_campaign=www.metatrader4.com
in this page - https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform
and other one - https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download
Where can i find the MT4's setup file?
Unfortunately the downloaded file is always the one of the MT5 although the file is called MT4setup.
Is all this normal or is it a mistake?
I was wondering how to use the Meta Trader 4 platform? It seems when I try to download the MT4 it gives me MT5 and I am not wanting MT5 is there someone who can help answer this question?
It has been stated here on the forum many, many times, that to download MT4 you have to download it from your broker and not from the MetaQuotes site.
@Fernando, if you order a chicken sandwich from a restaurant and they give you a beef sandwich, is it the fault of customer for not "knowing any better" ? We cannot talk down to these forum users and other honest visitors for simply following the instructions of the manufacturer ("Click here to download metatrader 4 [mt4setup.exe], Welcome to mt4 installation") and still getting incorrect results. (Installing setup files for mt5, launch mt5, etc).
Now as it was also pointed out earlier, these techniques to try to "trick" people into adopting mt5 are unwise. It is a similar technique that malware providers and phishing scammers use to trick people to performing some unfavorable action (unfavorable to the one being tricked). It would be better to just put "download mt4 for pc desktop from the broker". Clearly Apple and Google play wouldn't tolerate such nonsense. Why should we?
PS: they are quite clever about it now. They removed the 4 and 5. So now it just says "Metatrader" It is not until you actually install it you would realize "Hey, isn't this mt5?"
Nearly every other [legitimate] software provider correctly identifies the software version that the user is about to install. Am I missing something?
???
For the millionth time, from your broker.
And don't SHOUT AT US, it is rude.