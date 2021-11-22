New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1090 - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
About this error 500...
yep, seems to have fixed the problem were the EA's and indicators work but now must it seems some indicators need to be deleted-redownload but other indicators/EA's dont...........kinda weird.
Hi Dears
i have old laptop and this version does not work on it
please tell me why and which system requirements it needs:
softwares and hardwares
thanks alot
Desde la actualizacion al Build 1090 muchos indicadores y asesores expertos han dejado de funcionar.
Tienen en mente cuanto demorará que solucionen este grave problema de la plataforma?
No creo que esta sea la forma de inducir a los usuarios a que migren a MT5.
Mas aun, sin que existan herramientas oficiales que sirvan para migrar el codigo generado para MT4, no veo como el grueso de los usuarios podremos decidir adoptar la nueva plataforma.
Espero sinceramente, como usuario de MT4 de muchos años, que nos entiendan y ayuden.
Por empezar, solucionen el problema que la nueva version a generado.
Gracias por su atencion
The MetaTrader platforms will no longer support Windows XP, Windows 2003 and Windows Vista after 01 October 2017.
Support for Windows XP/Windows 2003/Windows Vista to be discontinued after 01 October 2017 - General - MQL5 programming forum MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2017.06.01 08:02
Since the upgrade to Build 1090 many indicators and expert advisors have stopped working.
Do you have in mind how long it will take to solve this serious problem on the platform?
A friend of mine has been running MetaTrader 4 on his Win10 laptop, but MetaTrader frequently crashes on him. Windows shows a message saying "MetaTrader has stopped working" and the only thing you can do is click OK and start it up again.
This happens several times a day with different symbols open, different experts and indicators, and no discernable link between user action and the crashes.
Should I run MT4 in compatibility mode or something like that?
Any other ideas?
A friend of mine has been running MetaTrader 4 on his Win10 laptop, but MetaTrader frequently crashes on him. Windows shows a message saying "MetaTrader has stopped working" and the only thing you can do is click OK and start it up again.
This happens several times a day with different symbols open, different experts and indicators, and no discernable link between user action and the crashes.
Should I run MT4 in compatibility mode or something like that?
Any other ideas?
No need for compatibility mode.
I am running 24/24h several MT4 terminals without problems. I see 2 possibilities :
You are running some indicators or EA which crash your MT4 after some time. If you are using such things, try to run MT4 without them.
Your computer has some issues (hardware or software) or some installed software are conflicting in some way with MT4 (check mainly your antivirus and firewall).
A friend of mine has been running MetaTrader 4 on his Win10 laptop, but MetaTrader frequently crashes on him. Windows shows a message saying "MetaTrader has stopped working" and the only thing you can do is click OK and start it up again.
This happens several times a day with different symbols open, different experts and indicators, and no discernable link between user action and the crashes.
Should I run MT4 in compatibility mode or something like that?
Any other ideas?
We have experienced this just once in 5 years on an MT4 installation. It's not clear what causes this, maybe some odd combination of settings.
We managed to fix this by re-running the MetaTrader installer. Here are the steps we followed...
1) Open your terminal and Save your existing profile (File / Profiles / Save As..)
2) Write down your MT4 Terminal login details (account number, password, server)
3) Exit your MetaTrader terminal (a computer reboot might be a good idea too)
4) Locate your MT4 installation directory under C:\Program Files (x86)
5) BACKUP your C: drive (or MT4 installations and MT4 roaming directories if you know what you're doing)
6) Find your MT4 installer for the broker instance involved
7) Run MT4 installer
a) DO NOT PRESS "NEXT" YET
b) Check "Yes, I agree with all the ....."
c) Click on "Settings" button
d) Set the installation folder to the directory located in step 4) above
e) Set the Program group to match the group/folder in the windows start menu
f) Click on "NEXT" button - This will start and complete the installation process, overwriting some of the existing files
g) Press "FINISH" to exit the installer
8) Start up your MetaTrader Terminal - You will need to re-enter you account details you wrote down in step 2)
9) You terminal will be switched to the Default profile - Switch to your saved profile from Step 1)
Please note: This procedure is more invasive than most changes and we would not run this procedure on an installation that has normal errors, only on installations that keep crashing the MetaTrader terminal
пожалуйста разрешите отключать столбец СВОП как это есть в мт5 !
иногда он просто не нужен тратит место !
I've noticed the folders have been moved around.
I downloaded mt4 from xm because it's the easiest way to get it for my Mac.
I cannot locate my MQL4 folder. I'm trying to add custom indicators. On Mac you cannot go to file - open data folder etc
I go to Finder > XM > show package contents > Contents > Resources > Wine Prefix > drive_c > Program Files >XM MT4 Then there's no MQL4 folder.
Anyone has insight about this?