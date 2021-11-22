New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1090 - page 7
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New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1090
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on May 19, 2017. The new version fixes some bugs in the operation of the client terminal.
The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.
CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHERE CAN I UPLOAD THE MT4 PLATFORM?
I AM SEARCHING AND ALL THE SITES HAVE THE MT5 PLATFORM NOT MT4
CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHERE CAN I UPLOAD THE MT4 PLATFORM?
I AM SEARCHING AND ALL THE SITES HAVE THE MT5 PLATFORM NOT MT4
You are not going to get a better answer by writting all capital letters!
You can't download the MT4 platform from Metaquotes (MQL5.com) anymore, you can only get it from brokers.
rafaturik:
Submit a support ticket to the service desk. Normally I always use 1 windows version LOWER than the current version (win 8.1 with ClassicShell / win 2008 or Win2012 server w/ ClassicShell) and do not do forced updates on any machine that has live trading. Can run for months without any problems. I also disable or at least hold MT4 auto-updates as well.
CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHERE CAN I UPLOAD THE MT4 PLATFORM?
I AM SEARCHING AND ALL THE SITES HAVE THE MT5 PLATFORM NOT MT4
Ask your broker.
If your broker supports MT4 they will provide it to you.
It is not available via public download any longer.
CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHERE CAN I UPLOAD THE MT4 PLATFORM?
I AM SEARCHING AND ALL THE SITES HAVE THE MT5 PLATFORM NOT MT4
You can only download the platform.
The answer was given in the post before yours!!
Demandez à votre courtier.
Si votre courtier prend en charge MT4, il vous le fournira.
Il n'est plus disponible par téléchargement public.
mt4 download for all.
https://www.metatrader4.com/fr
any ideas? there is no button like "get the new version"