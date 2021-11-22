New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1090 - page 7

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MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1090

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on May 19, 2017. The new version fixes some bugs in the operation of the client terminal.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHERE CAN I UPLOAD THE MT4 PLATFORM?


I AM SEARCHING AND ALL THE SITES HAVE THE MT5 PLATFORM NOT MT4

 
zork69:

CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHERE CAN I UPLOAD THE MT4 PLATFORM?


I AM SEARCHING AND ALL THE SITES HAVE THE MT5 PLATFORM NOT MT4

You are not going to get a better answer by writting all capital letters!

You can't download the MT4 platform from Metaquotes (MQL5.com) anymore, you can only get it from brokers.

 
Hello everyone. I need you to help me.

From time to time the MT4 stopped coming in. As soon as I double-click to enter the program on any of the brokers I have account it freezes, hangs. It is not even possible to put login and password.

I did the test using the windos 10 Home. I already used MT4 normally, so I think some windos 10 update is blocking the program.

What happened to someone else? What did they do to solve it?

I tested the other computer I have in my work using the windos 8 and it worked perfectly the MT4 :(
 

rafaturik:

Hello everyone. I need you to help me.

From time to time the MT4 stopped coming in. As soon as I double-click to enter the program on any of the brokers I have account it freezes, hangs. It is not even possible to put login and password.

I did the test using the windos 10 Home. I already used MT4 normally, so I think some windos 10 update is blocking the program.

What happened to someone else? What did they do to solve it?

I tested the other computer I have in my work using the windos 8 and it worked perfectly the MT4 :(


Submit a support ticket to the service desk.  Normally I always use 1 windows version LOWER than the current version (win 8.1 with ClassicShell / win 2008 or Win2012 server w/ ClassicShell) and do not do forced updates on any machine that has live trading.  Can run for months without any problems.   I also disable or at least hold MT4 auto-updates as well.


 
zork69:

CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHERE CAN I UPLOAD THE MT4 PLATFORM?

I AM SEARCHING AND ALL THE SITES HAVE THE MT5 PLATFORM NOT MT4

Ask your broker.
If your broker supports MT4 they will provide it to you.

It is not available via public download any longer.

 
Cesar Alberto Soto Reyes:

CAN YOU PLEASE TELL ME WHERE CAN I UPLOAD THE MT4 PLATFORM?


I AM SEARCHING AND ALL THE SITES HAVE THE MT5 PLATFORM NOT MT4

You can only download the platform.

The answer was given in the post before yours!!

 
In the Meta Trade 4 App, is the Instant Execution and Market Execution the same when placing a signal you have received
[Deleted]  
Jack Thomas:

Demandez à votre courtier.
Si votre courtier prend en charge MT4, il vous le fournira.

Il n'est plus disponible par téléchargement public.

mt4 download for all.

https://www.metatrader4.com/fr

MetaTrader 4 pour le Trading du Forex et l'Analyse Technique
MetaTrader 4 pour le Trading du Forex et l'Analyse Technique
  • www.metatrader4.com
Des millions de traders avec un large éventail de besoins choisissent MetaTrader 4 pour trader sur le marché. La plateforme offre des opportunités pour les traders de tous niveaux: analyse technique avancée, système de trading flexible, trading algorithmique et Expert Advisors, ainsi que des applications de...
 
My MT4 just upgraded to 1147
 
how did you update the platform ??

any ideas? there is no button like "get the new version" 
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