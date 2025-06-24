How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - page 11
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Check here your subscriptions:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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In log, it shows:
MQL5.community activated for 'okayjustask', balance: 0.00
MQL5.chats activated for 'okayjustask'
But when I clicked the subscribe, it failed. It's because the market is close or what.
Thanks.
In log, it shows:
MQL5.community activated for 'okayjustask', balance: 0.00
MQL5.chats activated for 'okayjustask'
But when I clicked the subscribe, it failed. It's because the market is close or what.
Thanks.
No, its not that.
Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer, then restart your PC and try again.
Something is wrong on your part/configuration, but I don't know what it is.
Why is the USD/JPY and some other symbols prohibited for my signal subscription? Perhaps it could be a prefix issue? I do not trade with the same dealer as the provider uses.
Please help
Why is the USD/JPY and some other symbols prohibited for my signal subscription? Perhaps it could be a prefix issue? I do not trade with the same dealer as the provider uses.
Please help
All symbols are prohibited in your account, you probably using a broker that has a suffix at the end of each instrument, like USDJPYm or something.
If you can't copy your signal well, you can ask the signal provider for advice on suggested broker/server setups and move your signal subscription to another account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
All symbols are prohibited in your account, you probably using a broker that has a suffix at the end of each instrument, like USDJPYm or something.
If you can't copy your signal well, you can ask the signal provider for advice on suggested broker/server setups and move your signal subscription to another account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
i was told by the provider that I must subscribe with my live account not my demo account is that true?
I don't think so, your broker must use the same symbols in both type of accounts.
Ask your broker to be sure.
hi plz help me. i have subscribed a aginal 5 days ago and it installed comlplete and successfull in my platform mt4. i am logged in to comunnity and set all of settings corrects. and in journals shows "connsting to signal server" but i have no copied orders or any activity form signal. what shall i do now? plz help me
Make sure you've done everything as in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731