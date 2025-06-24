How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - page 11

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okayjustask:

Subscription failed

The Signal subscription cannot be renewed, because it expired or was canceled earlier

Check here your subscriptions:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

Cancel this specific subscription if is still valid and subscribe from the beginning.

 

In log, it shows:

MQL5.community activated for 'okayjustask', balance: 0.00

MQL5.chats activated for 'okayjustask'

But when I clicked the subscribe, it failed. It's because the market is close or what.

Thanks.

 
okayjustask:

In log, it shows:

MQL5.community activated for 'okayjustask', balance: 0.00

MQL5.chats activated for 'okayjustask'

But when I clicked the subscribe, it failed. It's because the market is close or what.

Thanks.

No, its not that.

Make sure you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer, then restart your PC and try again.

Something is wrong on your part/configuration, but I don't know what it is.

 

Why is the USD/JPY and some other symbols prohibited for my signal subscription? Perhaps it could be a prefix issue? I do not trade with the same dealer as the provider uses. 


Please help

Files:
journal_screenshot.png  114 kb
 
AElectricSavant:

Why is the USD/JPY and some other symbols prohibited for my signal subscription? Perhaps it could be a prefix issue? I do not trade with the same dealer as the provider uses. 


Please help

All symbols are prohibited in your account, you probably using a broker that has a suffix at the end of each instrument, like USDJPYm or something.

If you can't copy your signal well, you can ask the signal provider for advice on suggested broker/server setups and move your signal subscription to another account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

All symbols are prohibited in your account, you probably using a broker that has a suffix at the end of each instrument, like USDJPYm or something.

If you can't copy your signal well, you can ask the signal provider for advice on suggested broker/server setups and move your signal subscription to another account here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


i was told by the provider that I must subscribe with my live account not my demo account is that true?
 
ElectricSavant:
i was told by the provider that I must subscribe with my live account not my demo account is that true?

I don't think so, your broker must use the same symbols in both type of accounts.

Ask your broker to be sure.

 
hi plz help me. i have subscribed a aginal 5 days ago and it installed comlplete and successfull in my platform mt4. i am logged in to comunnity and set all of settings corrects. and in journals shows "connsting to signal server" but i have no copied orders or any activity form signal. what shall i do now? plz help me
 
Hamed Baserinia:
hi plz help me. i have subscribed a aginal 5 days ago and it installed comlplete and successfull in my platform mt4. i am logged in to comunnity and set all of settings corrects. and in journals shows "connsting to signal server" but i have no copied orders or any activity form signal. what shall i do now? plz help me

Make sure you've done everything as in here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

Send some MQL5 VPS journal to check.
 
Hi can i ask?
If im subscribe provider signal..

1.my provider signal use acc standart balance 2000 usd and leverage 1:500 with lot size 0.01.
And im use cent acc with balance $50000 cent
With leverage 1:1000..
What my lot size if im copy that signal provider?

2.If i want use lot size 0.5
How much risk percentation i must set?thanks for your answer
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