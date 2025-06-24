How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - page 7
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Hi
I subscribed to the signal and did all the settings for the signal and the VPS correctly, but I do not open a position in my MT4,
and every time this message comes to my journal:
"2019.07.01 17:30:34.430 '5857779': order buy 0.01 GBPCAD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [ Trade is disabled]"
I contacted the signal provider but did not reply to me.
Please help me solve my problem.
Hi
I subscribed to the signal and did all the settings for the signal and the VPS correctly, but I do not open a position in my MT4,
and every time this message comes to my journal:
"2019.07.01 17:30:34.430 '5857779': order buy 0.01 GBPCAD opening at market sl: 0.00000 tp: 0.00000 failed [ Trade is disabled]"
I contacted the signal provider but did not reply to me.
Please help me solve my problem.
Make sure you have enabled trading for GBPCAD pair in MT4 >> View >> Symbols.
Also make sure that trading is enabled for your account in general, if not contact your broker.
I paid USD100 for the signal subscription on the 7th September, 2019. In fact, this amount has already been deducted from my bank account. However, it should be noted that after paying the subscription the Options >> Signals Window did not open for me to fill it in. How can I access this important window? Please advise.
The window doesn't open for you, you have to open it by following the procedure described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
I paid USD100 for the signal subscription on the 7th September, 2019. In fact, this amount has already been deducted from my bank account. However, it should be noted that after paying the subscription the Options >> Signals Window did not open for me to fill it in. How can I access this important window? Please advise.
Do not make multiple posts with the same subject.
Your other duplicated posts have been deleted.
I have got to those stages and when I use tools but there is no signals in community tab and I get the name of the signal but when I click on it it goes to mql5 and when I press buy signal it goes back and opens mt4 but nothing happens.
Same problem. I can't find the Signals item. The green button does not appear! How should I proceed?
Follow carefully the procedure described here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
Seguire attentamente la procedura qui descritta: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
it doesn't work, I've tried it several times. Always the same problem. Nothing appears. The green button does not exist and if I click on the signal the mql5.com website opens and if I click on SIGNAL COPY I download the mt5 which I don't need because I use the MT4 and among other things it is already installed
You click on the signal's name in your picture.
Then follow the instructions, when I say read and follow carefully, I mean word by word.