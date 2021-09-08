Subscribed to a "Signal" but it is not copy trading
I subscribed to a Signal a few days ago and have everything set up, but it's not copying the trades.
Through my MT4 platform I'm logged into my MQL5 account.
Under "Options" I've checked off all the boxes to allow the signal to connect.
In the Navigator panel it shows that I'm connected to the Signal provider.
But it's not copy trading. Not sure why this is? Can someone help?
I checked the "Journal" and it keeps showing this error message:
I contacted the Signal provider and he suggested maybe it was because he's using an ECN server?
Are you using some kind of proxy or VPN in your computer?
This looks like a network issue.
Try to disable any VPN or antivirus and try again.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
I have it setup on an Amazon VPS. Remote Desktop
I think this might be the problem, but I don't know how to fix it
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I subscribed to a Signal a few days ago and have everything set up, but it's not copying the trades.
Through my MT4 platform I'm logged into my MQL5 account.
Under "Options" I've checked off all the boxes to allow the signal to connect.
In the Navigator panel it shows that I'm connected to the Signal provider.
But it's not copy trading. Not sure why this is? Can someone help?
I checked the "Journal" and it keeps showing this error message:
I contacted the Signal provider and he suggested maybe it was because he's using an ECN server?