How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - page 14
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You should use MQL5 VPS in order to copy 24/7 without problems.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Thanks Eleni for your reply. I followed all the instruction given but still can't copy the signals with my MT4 & PC turned off although subscribed to MQL5 VPS service. Is there anything missing? My broker is AVA Trade
Check all the steps carefully and post your MQL5 VPS Journal logs to see if everything was done properly.
Check all the steps carefully and post your MQL5 VPS Journal logs to see if everything was done properly.
Mine is little different from yours
Mine is little different from yours
It looks OK.
It looks OK.
Just noticed the VPS not connected to signal server. How to fix this?
Just noticed the VPS not connected to signal server. How to fix this?
This is before your previous journal, it was saying connecting... (16:32:59:239) but later it writes signal synchronization finished successfully (16:32:59:348).
This is before your previous journal, it was saying connecting... (16:32:59:239) but later it writes signal synchronization finished successfully (16:32:59:348).
Yup! Signals now can copied already with MT4 turned off. Thks
Hi i subscribed to a signal following all instructions. but my mt4 doesn't copy any trades and in provider page this message is showing:" Enable copy trading in the MetaTrader platform to see full signal data."
Hi i subscribed to a signal following all instructions. but my mt4 doesn't copy any trades and in provider page this message is showing:" Enable copy trading in the MetaTrader platform to see full signal data."
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)