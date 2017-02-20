A nice Fractals&Alligator setup suitable for manual trading with an indicator alert or full EA implementation
kypa:Excellent, I look forward to seeing the progress. Good luck!
I'll probably write (and publish) the code myself after a few weeks, but I have close to zero coding skills, barely understanding even the documentation.
I'll probably write (and publish) the code myself after a few weeks, but I have close to zero coding skills, barely understanding even the documentation.
honest_knave:Thanks, I look forward in hopes to see any progress of mine too. :D
Excellent, I look forward to seeing the progress. Good luck!
Excellent, I look forward to seeing the progress. Good luck!
For now - copy-paste from Documentation and CodeBase:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+The demos of iFractals and iAlligator from Documentation merged in one indicator to build the arrays, all I wrote are the iteration functions, and even that borrows ideas from wlxFractals (from CodeBase).
//| Absolute Chaos.mq5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots 5
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 7
#property indicator_plots 7
#property indicator_label1 "FractalUp"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1 clrDimGray
#property indicator_label2 "FractalDown"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2 clrDimGray
#property indicator_label3 "Alligator Jaws"
#property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3 C'0,0,166'
#property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3 1
#property indicator_label4 "Alligator Teeth"
#property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color4 C'222,0,0'
#property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width4 1
#property indicator_label5 "Alligator Lips"
#property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color5 clrGreen
#property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width5 1
#property indicator_label6 "Up Setup"
#property indicator_type6 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color6 C'222,0,0'
#property indicator_label7 "Down Setup"
#property indicator_type7 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color7 C'222,0,0'
enum Creation
{
Call_iFractals,
Call_iAlligator,
Call_IndicatorCreate
};
Creation type=Call_iFractals;
Creation Call_iAlligator;
string symbol=" ";
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT;
int jaw_period=13;
int jaw_shift=8;
int teeth_period=8;
int teeth_shift=5;
int lips_period=5;
int lips_shift=3;
ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_method=MODE_SMMA;
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;
double FractalUpBuffer[];
double FractalDownBuffer[];
double JawsBuffer[];
double TeethBuffer[];
double LipsBuffer[];
double UpSetupBuffer[];
double DownSetupBuffer[];
int fractalshandle;
int alligatorhandle;
string name=symbol;
string short_name;
int bars_calculated=0;
int OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,FractalUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,FractalDownBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,JawsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,TeethBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(4,LipsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(5,UpSetupBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(6,DownSetupBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,217);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,218);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-10);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,10);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,jaw_shift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_SHIFT,teeth_shift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_SHIFT,lips_shift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_ARROW,216);
PlotIndexSetInteger(6,PLOT_ARROW,216);
PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-25);
PlotIndexSetInteger(6,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,25);
PlotIndexSetDouble(5,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
PlotIndexSetDouble(6,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
name=symbol;
StringTrimRight(name);
StringTrimLeft(name);
if(StringLen(name)==0)
{
name=_Symbol;
}
if(type==Call_iFractals)
fractalshandle=iFractals(name,period);
else
fractalshandle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_FRACTALS);
if(fractalshandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iFractals indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
if(type==Call_iAlligator)
alligatorhandle=iAlligator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,
teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);
else
{
MqlParam pars[8];
pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;
pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;
pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;
pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;
pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;
pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;
pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;
pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;
alligatorhandle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_ALLIGATOR,8,pars);
}
if(alligatorhandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iAlligator indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
short_name=StringFormat("Absolute Chaos(%s/%s)",name,EnumToString(period));
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
int values_to_copy;
int setup_check;
int calculated=BarsCalculated(fractalshandle);
if(calculated<=0)
{
PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
return(0);
}
if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
{
if(calculated>rates_total)
{
setup_check=(jaw_shift+1);
values_to_copy=rates_total;
}
else
{
setup_check=(jaw_shift+1);
values_to_copy=calculated;
}
}
else
{
setup_check=(rates_total-3);
values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
}
if(!FillFractalsArraysFromBuffers(FractalUpBuffer,FractalDownBuffer,fractalshandle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
if(!FillAlligatorArraysFromBuffers(JawsBuffer,jaw_shift,TeethBuffer,teeth_shift,LipsBuffer,lips_shift,alligatorhandle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
bars_calculated=calculated;
int s, r, t, u, v, w;
for (s=setup_check; s<rates_total && !IsStopped(); s++)
{
UpSetupBuffer[s]=0;
DownSetupBuffer[s]=0;
}
for (r=setup_check; r<rates_total && !IsStopped(); r++)
{
double BullPointOne = 0;
double BullPointTwo = 0;
double BullPointThree = 0;
if(FractalUpBuffer[r]==high[r] && high[r]>MathMax(MathMax(LipsBuffer[r-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[r-teeth_shift]),MathMax(TeethBuffer[r-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[r-jaw_shift])))
{
u = jaw_shift;
w = jaw_shift;
for (t=r; t>u && !IsStopped(); t--)
{
if(FractalDownBuffer[t]==low[t])
{
u = t;
if(0.5*(high[t]+low[t])>=MathMin(MathMin(LipsBuffer[t-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[t-teeth_shift]),MathMin(TeethBuffer[t-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[t-jaw_shift])))
{
for (v=t; v>w && !IsStopped(); v--)
{
if(FractalUpBuffer[v]==high[v] && high[v]>=MathMax(MathMax(LipsBuffer[v-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[v-teeth_shift]),MathMax(TeethBuffer[v-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[v-jaw_shift])))
{
BullPointOne = high[v];
BullPointTwo = low[t];
BullPointThree = high[r];
w = v;
if((BullPointOne>=BullPointTwo) && (0.5*(BullPointTwo+BullPointThree)>=MathMax(open[v],close[v]))) UpSetupBuffer[r]=high[r];
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
int l, m, n, o, p;
for (l=setup_check; l<rates_total && !IsStopped(); l++)
{
double BearPointOne = 0;
double BearPointTwo = 0;
double BearPointThree = 0;
if(FractalDownBuffer[l]==low[l] && low[l]<MathMin(MathMin(LipsBuffer[l-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[l-teeth_shift]),MathMin(TeethBuffer[l-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[l-jaw_shift])))
{
m = jaw_shift;
p = jaw_shift;
for (n=l; n>m && !IsStopped(); n--)
{
if(FractalUpBuffer[n]==high[n])
{
m = n;
if(0.5*(high[n]+low[n])<=MathMax(MathMax(LipsBuffer[n-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[n-teeth_shift]),MathMax(TeethBuffer[n-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[n-jaw_shift])))
{
for (o=n; o>p && !IsStopped(); o--)
{
if(FractalDownBuffer[o]==low[o] && low[o]<=MathMin(MathMin(LipsBuffer[o-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[o-teeth_shift]),MathMin(TeethBuffer[o-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[o-jaw_shift])))
{
BearPointOne = low[o];
BearPointTwo = high[n];
BearPointThree = low[l];
p = o;
if((BearPointOne<=BearPointTwo) && (0.5*(BearPointTwo+BearPointThree)<=MathMin(open[o],close[o]))) DownSetupBuffer[l]=low[l];
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
return(rates_total);
}
bool FillFractalsArraysFromBuffers(double &up_arrows[],
double &down_arrows[],
int fractals_ind_handle,
int fractals_amount
)
{
ResetLastError();
if(CopyBuffer(fractals_ind_handle,0,0,fractals_amount,up_arrows)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iFractals indicator to the FractalUpBuffer array, error code %d",
GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(CopyBuffer(fractals_ind_handle,1,0,fractals_amount,down_arrows)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iFractals indicator to the FractalDownBuffer array, error code %d",
GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
bool FillAlligatorArraysFromBuffers(double &jaws_buffer[],
int j_shift,
double &teeth_buffer[],
int t_shift,
double &lips_buffer[],
int l_shift,
int alligator_ind_handle,
int alligator_amount
)
{
ResetLastError();
if(CopyBuffer(alligator_ind_handle,0,-j_shift,alligator_amount,jaws_buffer)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(CopyBuffer(alligator_ind_handle,1,-t_shift,alligator_amount,teeth_buffer)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(CopyBuffer(alligator_ind_handle,2,-l_shift,alligator_amount,lips_buffer)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
Comment("");
}
//| Absolute Chaos.mq5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 2
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 5
#property indicator_plots 5
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 7
#property indicator_plots 7
#property indicator_label1 "FractalUp"
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1 clrDimGray
#property indicator_label2 "FractalDown"
#property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2 clrDimGray
#property indicator_label3 "Alligator Jaws"
#property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color3 C'0,0,166'
#property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3 1
#property indicator_label4 "Alligator Teeth"
#property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color4 C'222,0,0'
#property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width4 1
#property indicator_label5 "Alligator Lips"
#property indicator_type5 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color5 clrGreen
#property indicator_style5 STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width5 1
#property indicator_label6 "Up Setup"
#property indicator_type6 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color6 C'222,0,0'
#property indicator_label7 "Down Setup"
#property indicator_type7 DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color7 C'222,0,0'
enum Creation
{
Call_iFractals,
Call_iAlligator,
Call_IndicatorCreate
};
Creation type=Call_iFractals;
Creation Call_iAlligator;
string symbol=" ";
ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period=PERIOD_CURRENT;
int jaw_period=13;
int jaw_shift=8;
int teeth_period=8;
int teeth_shift=5;
int lips_period=5;
int lips_shift=3;
ENUM_MA_METHOD MA_method=MODE_SMMA;
ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE applied_price=PRICE_MEDIAN;
double FractalUpBuffer[];
double FractalDownBuffer[];
double JawsBuffer[];
double TeethBuffer[];
double LipsBuffer[];
double UpSetupBuffer[];
double DownSetupBuffer[];
int fractalshandle;
int alligatorhandle;
string name=symbol;
string short_name;
int bars_calculated=0;
int OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0,FractalUpBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1,FractalDownBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(2,JawsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(3,TeethBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(4,LipsBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(5,UpSetupBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(6,DownSetupBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,217);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,218);
PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-10);
PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,10);
PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_SHIFT,jaw_shift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(3,PLOT_SHIFT,teeth_shift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(4,PLOT_SHIFT,lips_shift);
PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_ARROW,216);
PlotIndexSetInteger(6,PLOT_ARROW,216);
PlotIndexSetInteger(5,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-25);
PlotIndexSetInteger(6,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,25);
PlotIndexSetDouble(5,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
PlotIndexSetDouble(6,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0);
name=symbol;
StringTrimRight(name);
StringTrimLeft(name);
if(StringLen(name)==0)
{
name=_Symbol;
}
if(type==Call_iFractals)
fractalshandle=iFractals(name,period);
else
fractalshandle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_FRACTALS);
if(fractalshandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iFractals indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
if(type==Call_iAlligator)
alligatorhandle=iAlligator(name,period,jaw_period,jaw_shift,teeth_period,
teeth_shift,lips_period,lips_shift,MA_method,applied_price);
else
{
MqlParam pars[8];
pars[0].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[0].integer_value=jaw_period;
pars[1].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[1].integer_value=jaw_shift;
pars[2].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[2].integer_value=teeth_period;
pars[3].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[3].integer_value=teeth_shift;
pars[4].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[4].integer_value=lips_period;
pars[5].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[5].integer_value=lips_shift;
pars[6].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[6].integer_value=MA_method;
pars[7].type=TYPE_INT;
pars[7].integer_value=applied_price;
alligatorhandle=IndicatorCreate(name,period,IND_ALLIGATOR,8,pars);
}
if(alligatorhandle==INVALID_HANDLE)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iAlligator indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
name,
EnumToString(period),
GetLastError());
return(INIT_FAILED);
}
short_name=StringFormat("Absolute Chaos(%s/%s)",name,EnumToString(period));
IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,short_name);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &time[],
const double &open[],
const double &high[],
const double &low[],
const double &close[],
const long &tick_volume[],
const long &volume[],
const int &spread[])
{
int values_to_copy;
int setup_check;
int calculated=BarsCalculated(fractalshandle);
if(calculated<=0)
{
PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
return(0);
}
if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
{
if(calculated>rates_total)
{
setup_check=(jaw_shift+1);
values_to_copy=rates_total;
}
else
{
setup_check=(jaw_shift+1);
values_to_copy=calculated;
}
}
else
{
setup_check=(rates_total-3);
values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
}
if(!FillFractalsArraysFromBuffers(FractalUpBuffer,FractalDownBuffer,fractalshandle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
if(!FillAlligatorArraysFromBuffers(JawsBuffer,jaw_shift,TeethBuffer,teeth_shift,LipsBuffer,lips_shift,alligatorhandle,values_to_copy)) return(0);
bars_calculated=calculated;
int s, r, t, u, v, w;
for (s=setup_check; s<rates_total && !IsStopped(); s++)
{
UpSetupBuffer[s]=0;
DownSetupBuffer[s]=0;
}
for (r=setup_check; r<rates_total && !IsStopped(); r++)
{
double BullPointOne = 0;
double BullPointTwo = 0;
double BullPointThree = 0;
if(FractalUpBuffer[r]==high[r] && high[r]>MathMax(MathMax(LipsBuffer[r-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[r-teeth_shift]),MathMax(TeethBuffer[r-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[r-jaw_shift])))
{
u = jaw_shift;
w = jaw_shift;
for (t=r; t>u && !IsStopped(); t--)
{
if(FractalDownBuffer[t]==low[t])
{
u = t;
if(0.5*(high[t]+low[t])>=MathMin(MathMin(LipsBuffer[t-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[t-teeth_shift]),MathMin(TeethBuffer[t-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[t-jaw_shift])))
{
for (v=t; v>w && !IsStopped(); v--)
{
if(FractalUpBuffer[v]==high[v] && high[v]>=MathMax(MathMax(LipsBuffer[v-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[v-teeth_shift]),MathMax(TeethBuffer[v-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[v-jaw_shift])))
{
BullPointOne = high[v];
BullPointTwo = low[t];
BullPointThree = high[r];
w = v;
if((BullPointOne>=BullPointTwo) && (0.5*(BullPointTwo+BullPointThree)>=MathMax(open[v],close[v]))) UpSetupBuffer[r]=high[r];
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
int l, m, n, o, p;
for (l=setup_check; l<rates_total && !IsStopped(); l++)
{
double BearPointOne = 0;
double BearPointTwo = 0;
double BearPointThree = 0;
if(FractalDownBuffer[l]==low[l] && low[l]<MathMin(MathMin(LipsBuffer[l-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[l-teeth_shift]),MathMin(TeethBuffer[l-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[l-jaw_shift])))
{
m = jaw_shift;
p = jaw_shift;
for (n=l; n>m && !IsStopped(); n--)
{
if(FractalUpBuffer[n]==high[n])
{
m = n;
if(0.5*(high[n]+low[n])<=MathMax(MathMax(LipsBuffer[n-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[n-teeth_shift]),MathMax(TeethBuffer[n-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[n-jaw_shift])))
{
for (o=n; o>p && !IsStopped(); o--)
{
if(FractalDownBuffer[o]==low[o] && low[o]<=MathMin(MathMin(LipsBuffer[o-lips_shift],TeethBuffer[o-teeth_shift]),MathMin(TeethBuffer[o-teeth_shift],JawsBuffer[o-jaw_shift])))
{
BearPointOne = low[o];
BearPointTwo = high[n];
BearPointThree = low[l];
p = o;
if((BearPointOne<=BearPointTwo) && (0.5*(BearPointTwo+BearPointThree)<=MathMin(open[o],close[o]))) DownSetupBuffer[l]=low[l];
}
}
}
}
}
}
}
return(rates_total);
}
bool FillFractalsArraysFromBuffers(double &up_arrows[],
double &down_arrows[],
int fractals_ind_handle,
int fractals_amount
)
{
ResetLastError();
if(CopyBuffer(fractals_ind_handle,0,0,fractals_amount,up_arrows)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iFractals indicator to the FractalUpBuffer array, error code %d",
GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(CopyBuffer(fractals_ind_handle,1,0,fractals_amount,down_arrows)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iFractals indicator to the FractalDownBuffer array, error code %d",
GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
bool FillAlligatorArraysFromBuffers(double &jaws_buffer[],
int j_shift,
double &teeth_buffer[],
int t_shift,
double &lips_buffer[],
int l_shift,
int alligator_ind_handle,
int alligator_amount
)
{
ResetLastError();
if(CopyBuffer(alligator_ind_handle,0,-j_shift,alligator_amount,jaws_buffer)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(CopyBuffer(alligator_ind_handle,1,-t_shift,alligator_amount,teeth_buffer)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(CopyBuffer(alligator_ind_handle,2,-l_shift,alligator_amount,lips_buffer)<0)
{
PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iAlligator indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
Comment("");
}
It's not ready yet though, this just the beginning, the first version that actually puts some arrows on the chart. It doesn't abide by all conditions of the setup warning, no code for signal/confirmation bar yet.
P.S. It throws an "Array out of range" error sometimes.
This message shows the line and the position as well!
Carl Schreiber:The numbers at the end of the row? That makes sense actually.
This message shows the line and the position as well!
This message shows the line and the position as well!
I feel a bit retarded for not noticing it myself.
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I need an indicator-like code that makes some kind of an alert for a particular setup with Bill Williams' Fractals and Alligator.
I'll probably write (and publish) the code myself after a few weeks, but I have close to zero coding skills, barely understanding even the documentation.
You can make a fully automated expert out of it, although it's better for manual trading.
Code would be better for MetaTrader 5 (instead of the classic 4) because of the extra timeframes. It really depends on it. In fact it would be best if the indicator scans more than one timeframe and market simultaneously.
The setup is a variation of Bill Williams classic Fractal entry - price action taking out the first Fractal out of the Alligator, except that the middle of the move (defined by two Fractals itself) which does this is also beyond this first Fractal. The starting Fractal of this move needs to be partially within (or better) the Alligator (the middle of its middle bar should be within at least one of Alligator's lines), and this starting Fractal needs to be less extreme than the previous Fractal of same direction.
If all conditions are met we should enter for a nice trend. if all but one - no matter which one - we can enter for a scalp (trade for a move of a lesser scale, e.g. 1/4 timeframe)
The setup is confirmed by a strong bar in its direction - that is a bar with moderate length (1/4 to 1/2 of the breakout move for ex.) and volume and almost absent shadows.
Here is an example (although not the best one):
Red price tag is the first Fractal outside Alligator, red line of the Fibonacci retracement shows the breakout move between its two Fractals, the starting one being partially within the Alligator, yellow line is the key level 50% of it, red rectangle shows the first Fractal as less extreme than the previous one, the red vertical line shows the confirmation bar.