Trading System by Xard777 - page 386

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I want to learn a lot here
 
Ali irwan:
I want to learn a lot here

me too :)

 

oh god ดีแน่ๆเลย s50u17

 
shermilden5000:


system: xard 777

I'm getting negative pips. you can see it's negative 85 pips :(

my strategy: select pairs with good D.Avg and then, in blue and green zones (trading sessions), if the system states a buy signal, I buy. If the system says sell, I place a sell trade. 

what is the correct method of placing orders using this system?


moderators --> this is useless to forcefully make us to post only on this tread about xard system, as this thread is no longer visited by many people. Let us post systems under new topics. or start a new thread 2. 


You may have to read a bit about price action in order to learn about entries, you can not rely on indicators, they tell only part of the story.

Also, you may have to practice the entries a couple hundred times to get it right, you will gradually develop an eye for the good entry points.

 

Wow!. I didn't realize this thread was still in existence. A lot of memories on this thread. Basically where it all started for me.


I hope everyone is doing well. I hope you guys take something positive from this thread. If you guys ever have any questions, please ask me.


ish

 

Better than this


Thanks a lot Xard777

Files:
14klmk8.jpg  518 kb
 
Wiseacre Mhlongo:

Better than this


Thanks a lot Xard777


Wow. a lot going on there. 

 

Digital Filters' Trading Systems


The beginning

  1. Generator of filter's indicator for MT4 thread.
  2. Digital Filters (basic explanation) thread.
  3. (Digital) Filters indicators thread
    3.1 T3 Digitals indicators are on this post. These are using t3 smoothing, they are mtf, and have alerts, 1 has arrows, if you prefer no smoothing just turn t3 period to 1 or zero.
    3.2. T3 Dtm indicator is on this post. This is t3 dtm actually stlm and ftlm together they have mtf with alerts on slope change.
  4. Template with indicators - the post.
  5. Digital ASCTrend thread (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

After

  1. Trading Strategies Based On Digital Filters thread.
    1.1. T3Digital_Martingale EA (for MT4) is on this post and the trading results with the settings uploaded on this post. It is the first version of Digital Martingale: this EA is using some of the indicators posted a couple weeks ago, with the exception of normalized t3 rbci. The rbci was optimized so it being used in this Ea as a long term trend watcher, but it seems to work equally as well in hourly timeframe. This Ea version is using Satl,Fatl,Stlm, and the before mentioned rbci all indicators you have the ability to change timeframes as desired.

============

Stochastic


The beginning

  1. Stochastic Oscillator, the beginning

After

  1. Stochastic thread.
  2. Stochastic Trader thread 
  3. Multi pair indicators thread
    (Multi pair MACD, Multi pair CoeffOfLine, Multi pair RSi, Multi pair Stochastic, Multi pair WPR (Williams % range), Multi pair Laguerre RSI, Multi pair Wilders DMI, Multi pair dss, and more)
  4. Stochastic RSI for MT5 - the post 
  5. Stochastic rsi (oma) colored or MT5 - the post:
    - RSI types: Cuttler's RSI; Ehlers' smoothed RSI; Harris' RSI; Rapid RSI; RSI; RSX; Slow RSI
    - levels: floating; quantile; fixed
  6. Round price DOC indicator for MT5 - the postAdded 2 parameters : price (so we can chose the price we would like to use - in the original it is Close) and T3Original (false for Fulks/Matulich calculation which is faster then the original Tim Tillson calculation).

============

Dolly

  1. Dolly system thread  
  2. New Dolly thread
  3. Dolly new MT4 - the thread 
  4. Subthread: Dolly 2nd Clone Project thread 
  5. Project EA for Dolly 1st and 2nd clone - the thread 
  6. Password for Dolly indicators - the post
  7. Collaboration Dolly + Isakas + Nina System - the thread 
=============

Isakas Kuskus

  1. ISAKAS ashi by Kuskus Osentogg - the main thread 
  2. Isakas Ashi KusKus I - Isakas Kuskus EA: Expert Advisor (EA) based on the Isakas Ashi strategy written by Kuskus Osentogg @ Zeman - the thread with the EA

=============

CatFx50

  1. CatFx50 Trading System - the main thread
  2. Observations of the Nina method - the thread 
  3. Nina's Levels thread 
  4. Collaboration Dolly + Isakas + Nina System - the thread
 
Wiseacre Mhlongo:

Better than this


Thanks a lot Xard777


how do you get to analyse market with all those indicators ?

 

Thanks for sharing 

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