Trading System by Xard777 - page 383

New comment
 
vtkvtk9:
hello, help me, how to change code ea buy ⇒ sell and sell ⇒buy, because ea loses 100% if change code ⇒ win 100%...please....
you can only choose  " Reversal condition " = True   in  EA input
 

Belle journée de ce matin pour USDCAD en M15

Bonne journée et merci Xard


 

Hi Xard


Where do I download your template and indicators?


Thank you

 
Ralph Flamminio:

Hi Xard


Where do I download your template and indicators?


Thank you


Thx where can we download the system?

 

Hello,

Hello, you find it on the post
Xard777 2016.09.20 21:57 # 3625

More to add according to arrow


Important to see the alert: example according to the indicator ( !!!-MT4 X-RSI ARROW X.ex4)
USDCAD M15 at 07.24 Rsi crossing 55 up or 45 down


 

AUD/USD H1 UP

I took it a little too top, to see


 

Hello everyone,

I should not have taken it up  AUD/USD - 25pips

Next time, more dicipline

 

Hello,

A great opportunity today.
I surfed all day.


  Good evening and good trade


 

Hello everyone,
2 Trade taken in purchase AUDUSD and AUDJPY


 

AUDJPY end of purchase


1...376377378379380381382383384385386387388389390
New comment