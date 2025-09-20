Trading System by Xard777 - page 383
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hello, help me, how to change code ea buy ⇒ sell and sell ⇒buy, because ea loses 100% if change code ⇒ win 100%...please....
Belle journée de ce matin pour USDCAD en M15
Bonne journée et merci Xard
Hi Xard
Where do I download your template and indicators?
Thank you
Hi Xard
Where do I download your template and indicators?
Thank you
Thx where can we download the system?
Hello,
Hello, you find it on the post
Xard777 2016.09.20 21:57 # 3625
More to add according to arrow
Important to see the alert: example according to the indicator ( !!!-MT4 X-RSI ARROW X.ex4)
USDCAD M15 at 07.24 Rsi crossing 55 up or 45 down
AUD/USD H1 UP
I took it a little too top, to see
Hello everyone,
I should not have taken it up AUD/USD - 25pips
Next time, more dicipline
Hello,
A great opportunity today.
I surfed all day.
Good evening and good trade
Hello everyone,
2 Trade taken in purchase AUDUSD and AUDJPY
AUDJPY end of purchase