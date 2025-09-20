Trading System by Xard777 - page 385
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Isakas Kuskus
Xard777 setup (this is the attachment from this post).
How to install:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading System by Xard777
poohguo, 2014.04.27 09:59
Instruction is in post #2482. Attached are indicators and templates.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading System by Xard777
xard777, 2014.04.22 13:27
Right mouse click and hit refresh, see if that resolves the situation.
Xard777
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Trading System by Xard777
poohguo, 2014.04.22 13:54
Yes, after refreshing couple of times, it became normal. Thanks !
Xard777 setup (this is the attachment from this post).
How to install:
ok, I did the setup it was successful. it looks good with many colours, indicators, colourful squares, rectangles, now please be kind enough to tell me how should I place orders? what are those 1,2,3 numbers mean? when to put sell or buy orders? what is the methodology. Is there any strategy helping pdf file for this system? or any rules? what are those blue red green rectangles? when to expect reversal? red+blue rectangles appear? please someone help me.
and why isn't there any instructions file?
ok, I did the setup it was successful. it looks good with many colours, indicators, colourful squares, rectangles, now please be kind enough to tell me how should I place orders? what are those 1,2,3 numbers mean? when to put sell or buy orders? what is the methodology. Is there any strategy helping pdf file for this system? or any rules? what are those blue red green rectangles? when to expect reversal? red+blue rectangles appear? please someone help me.
and why isn't there any instructions file?
You can ask Xard777 or the ones who are using this system sorry.
because I just followed ...
You can ask Xard777 or the ones who are using this system sorry.
because I just followed ...
thank you for your reply sergey. Ok, I'll contact Xard777.
system: xard 777
I'm getting negative pips. you can see it's negative 85 pips :(
my strategy: select pairs with good D.Avg and then, in blue and green zones (trading sessions), if the system states a buy signal, I buy. If the system says sell, I place a sell trade.
what is the correct method of placing orders using this system?
moderators --> this is useless to forcefully make us to post only on this tread about xard system, as this thread is no longer visited by many people. Let us post systems under new topics. or start a new thread 2.
What is the best system from all this that anybody here is using. is it the latest 2017 update or the 2016 thanks
aparently no system works well for me :)
system: xard 777
I'm getting negative pips. you can see it's negative 85 pips :(
my strategy: select pairs with good D.Avg and then, in blue and green zones (trading sessions), if the system states a buy signal, I buy. If the system says sell, I place a sell trade.
what is the correct method of placing orders using this system?
moderators --> this is useless to forcefully make us to post only on this tread about xard system, as this thread is no longer visited by many people. Let us post systems under new topics. or start a new thread 2.
main of rule is just follow the trend than signal my friend