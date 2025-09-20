Trading System by Xard777 - page 384

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Hello, Buy of EURGBP 0.84775


 

Hello,

apparently, I'm alone on the line.
Good take this morning on USDCAD and USDJPY in purchase, I think at term


Objective USDJPY to 112.800

 
paddy:

Hello,

apparently, I'm alone on the line.
Good take this morning on USDCAD and USDJPY in purchase, I think at term


Objective USDJPY to 112.800

Nice trading. Paddy
 

Hi Guys 

    I tried to download the latest system from Xard from an earlier post but it gave a network error.

 Can someone please upload the latest system or point me in the direction where I can download the latest system, it would be a great help.

  Thank You

 
coolwaterg1:

Hi Guys 

    I tried to download the latest system from Xard from an earlier post but it gave a network error.

 Can someone please upload the latest system or point me in the direction where I can download the latest system, it would be a great help.

  Thank You


The World is Yours!!!


ish

Files:
XARD_POWERDASH_1.png  122 kb
 
ismael360:


The World is Yours!!!


ish


Hello Ish, do you think you could share the xard powerdash indi with us?


thanks

 
midnight:


Hello Ish, do you think you could share the xard powerdash indi with us?


thanks

Did Xard not share it? I'm pretty sure he posted it some where. I will ask him if I can post here.

Ish
 
good
 

Free download Trading systems Xard 777 ( tpl with Indicators for Metatrader 4). Here there is a list of download Xard Trading system template tpl with indicators mq4 for Metatrader 4 . It easy by attach to the chart for all Metatrader users..

Download an Trading Systems.

 

Extract from the file rar or zip.

Copy Indicators mq4 to Metatrader Directory / experts / indicators /

Copy Template TPL file to Metatrader Directory /template (tpl( /Start or restart your Metatrader Client

Select chart and Timeframe where you want to test your Template

Search "Custom Template" in menù chart/Template/....

Attach to a chart


 

Dolly

  1. Dolly system thread  
  2. New Dolly thread
  3. Dolly new MT4 - the thread 
  4. Subthread: Dolly 2nd Clone Project thread 
  5. Project EA for Dolly 1st and 2nd clone - the thread 
  6. Password for Dolly indicators - the post
  7. Collaboration Dolly + Isakas + Nina System - the thread 
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