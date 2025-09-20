Trading System by Xard777 - page 384
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Hello, Buy of EURGBP 0.84775
Hello,
apparently, I'm alone on the line.
Good take this morning on USDCAD and USDJPY in purchase, I think at term
Objective USDJPY to 112.800
Hello,
apparently, I'm alone on the line.
Good take this morning on USDCAD and USDJPY in purchase, I think at term
Objective USDJPY to 112.800
Hi Guys
I tried to download the latest system from Xard from an earlier post but it gave a network error.
Can someone please upload the latest system or point me in the direction where I can download the latest system, it would be a great help.
Thank You
Hi Guys
I tried to download the latest system from Xard from an earlier post but it gave a network error.
Can someone please upload the latest system or point me in the direction where I can download the latest system, it would be a great help.
Thank You
The World is Yours!!!
ish
The World is Yours!!!
ish
Hello Ish, do you think you could share the xard powerdash indi with us?
thanks
Hello Ish, do you think you could share the xard powerdash indi with us?
thanks
Free download Trading systems Xard 777 ( tpl with Indicators for Metatrader 4). Here there is a list of download Xard Trading system template tpl with indicators mq4 for Metatrader 4 . It easy by attach to the chart for all Metatrader users..
Download an Trading Systems.
Extract from the file rar or zip.
Copy Indicators mq4 to Metatrader Directory / experts / indicators /
Copy Template TPL file to Metatrader Directory /template (tpl( /Start or restart your Metatrader Client
Select chart and Timeframe where you want to test your Template
Search "Custom Template" in menù chart/Template/....
Attach to a chart
Dolly