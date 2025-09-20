Trading System by Xard777 - page 387

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Hi İsmael

I traded your templates long ago. I have rewritten the trade again, but your tpl are not running on the mt5 platform. Can you help with new templates

thank you so much

 

Hi, can anyone tell me why all the indicators of xard777 appear on my MT4 crushed and overlapping?



 
Michele Manenti: 4 crushed and overlapping?

You're running high def and the code doesn't adjust for it.

 
whroeder1:

You're running high def and the code doesn't adjust for it.

How can I fix it? Are the only indicators that give this kind of problem....
 
Michele ManentiHow can I fix it? Are the only indicators that give this kind of problem....

Stop running high def or fix the code it you have it. How do you think?

 

Hi everyone,

I first come here. Many trade system thing shound be to learn .

Can anyone tell me how to get the indicator file as following:



Thanks

[Deleted]  
xard777:

Here is a suggestion for a possible trading system...

System one is MT4-Xard777.rar

and

System two is XARD-BOX.rar

Enjoy...

All the best

Xard777

Where are they?
 
rucope:
Where are they?
I think those are long gone. 

Anyone want to try the new Xard setup?

If I can get 10 poeple to say yes. Then I will ask him for it.

Ish
 
ismael360:
I think those are long gone. 

Anyone want to try the new Xard setup?

If I can get 10 poeple to say yes. Then I will ask him for it.

Ish

Yes please

 
Shyamjith:

Yes please

Yes, I would very much like to try the new Xard setup.
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