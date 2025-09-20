Trading System by Xard777 - page 387
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Hi İsmael
I traded your templates long ago. I have rewritten the trade again, but your tpl are not running on the mt5 platform. Can you help with new templates
thank you so much
Hi, can anyone tell me why all the indicators of xard777 appear on my MT4 crushed and overlapping?
You're running high def and the code doesn't adjust for it.
You're running high def and the code doesn't adjust for it.
Stop running high def or fix the code it you have it. How do you think?
Hi everyone,
I first come here. Many trade system thing shound be to learn .
Can anyone tell me how to get the indicator file as following:
Thanks
Here is a suggestion for a possible trading system...
System one is MT4-Xard777.rar
and
System two is XARD-BOX.rar
Enjoy...
All the best
Xard777
Where are they?
I think those are long gone.
Yes please
Yes please