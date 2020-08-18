Observations of the Nina method
Hi, Bruno!
Keep testing it and tells us what you get.
Nina
Hello NINA,
thank you for your interest and I confirm still today the feasibility of this method. it still worked with profit I put a TS: 15 points.
One will see the results soon
Hello traders,
I think that the method can be used now.
Here trades of this morning:
(9:30CET) EURUSD, sold at 1.2115 --> 1.2068 = +47 pip
(9:00CET) GBPUSD, sold at 1.7661 --> 1.7617 = +44 pip
(9:30CET) USDJPY, bought at 114.81 --> 115.30 = +49 pip
(11:00CET) USDCHF, bought at 1.2780 --> 1.2830 = +30 pip
TOTAL = +170 pip
I changed some rule of the basic method. Some trades were closed manually or with the TS at 15 points.
oop' S,
I forgot to ask to you whether somebody would have time to see with me to be able to make a ea.
I communicate the elements to him and I would post the results here.
Thank you
Hello Traders,
More 180 pip this morning manually on 4 majors.
Hello Nina,
yes indeed I like these indicators. I did not know combination IND+EMA50 and I appreciate it because it movement gives the good under before Stoch. I changed some rules of entry, reference mark 0 above or below is not any more one obligation. The obligation of the 3 indicators often avoid the false signals. Even if our trades is followed, I think of being able to take more positions than you. I continue all this week in demo on this method.
Making an ea
I would like to help on this.
oop' S,
I forgot to ask to you whether somebody would have time to see with me to be able to make a ea.
I communicate the elements to him and I would post the results here.Thank you
Hello Traders,
Here several days that several among us, test the method of NINA with pleasure. However, from the very start of this test, after having sought filters, I noted some correlations which could be interesting.
I attach you an image for comprehension.guiding principle:
Hi, BurnoFX I would like to Thank from Deep of my heart. Being as a newbie i can't share any efforts but atleast I should say THANK YOU and for every one Like NINA who share their Knowledge.
Wish You Best of Luck and Happy Trading with bunch of Pips Every Day.
Regards
Kazim Reza
Hello,
the community of knowledge allows the success.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello Traders,
Here several days that several among us, test the method of NINA with pleasure. However, from the very start of this test, after having sought filters, I noted some correlations which could be interesting.
I attach you an image for comprehension.
guiding principle:
crossing ind+ma25 above or below the reference mark 0. confirmation of the stoch + confirmation fx_fisher
Rules:
FT: M30
Indicators: IND Inverse +MA25
FX_Fisher
Stoch (5.3.3)
Buy: cross INDinverse+MA25 above reference mark 0 + Stoch green line with the top of the red line and it must go up + Fx_fisher :it bar must be green and above reference mark 0
To close the order: with the crossing of the line of Stoch or TP = 15
For the sell, to see the reverse and the same for to close order
you must have the 3 indicators to validate the order at the same time.
By making a backtest, I noted that this method was always advances some and advantageous that that of NINA.
I smooth you to validate it and tell me your conclusions.
If it are good, us will be able to undoubtedly make a EA