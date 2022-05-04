Demark (TD) Moving Average - page 5

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"Something is rotten in the state of DeMark".

Hamlet (1.4), Marcellus to Horatio

 

Tom Demark Moving Average

tom_demark_moving_average.mq4

 

Interesting. Any mtf version?

 
nbtrading:
Interesting. Any mtf version?

Second that

 
morro:
Second that

Guys, check this one out : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173574/page599

 
mladen:
Guys, check this one out : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173574/page599

Thanks

 

DeMarker LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DeMarker LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DeMarker LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The iDeMarker (DeMarker) indicator has an additional buffer - displaying the indicator values as dots. Also, the indicator has two levels moved to the input parameters (which means that it became possible to control the levels from the EA).
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

TD Sequential

Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.11 12:05

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Everything about DeMark

The forum

  1. TD Sequential indicator with full documentation - the thread 
  2. The New Science of Technical Analysis by Thomas R. Demark - the post about book
  3. Demark Auto Trader: EAs for MT3 and MT4 - the thread
  4. Smoothed Demark (incl the code of standard DeMarker indicator) - small thread
  5. Another Demark Trendline Trader: one indicator as trading system - the thread 
  6. Ind-TD-Demark-3-1 thread
  7. TD thread (indicators)
  8. Tom DeMark DIFF: one very good and the thread
  9. Demark documentation and code (Tradestation) for Demark indicators - small thread
  10. Demark (TD) Moving Average thread
  11.  TD Moving Average I indicator (from the "New Market Timing Techniques", by Thomas DeMark).
  12. 4 time frame DeMarker indicator - the thread

CodeBase

  1. ColorXMUV - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  2. MA on DeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  3. ColorXDeMarker_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. The Simple Trend Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. MoneyRain - expert for MetaTrader 5
  6. more in search here

Articles

  1. Thomas DeMark's Sequential (TD SEQUENTIAL) using artificial intelligence
  2. Analyzing charts using DeMark Sequential and Murray-Gann levels
  3. Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies 
  4. Universal Trend with the Graphical Interface

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MA on DeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DeMarker indicator smoothed using MA

 

hi guys ..i need help can any one help me by fixing this indicator problems ; it doesnt show divergence signals or trendlines while i am back testing or trading live ..please help 

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