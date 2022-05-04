Demark (TD) Moving Average - page 5
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"Something is rotten in the state of DeMark".
Hamlet (1.4), Marcellus to Horatio
Tom Demark Moving Average
tom_demark_moving_average.mq4
Interesting. Any mtf version?
Interesting. Any mtf version?
Second that
Second that
Guys, check this one out : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173574/page599
Guys, check this one out : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173574/page599
Thanks
DeMarker LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
TD Sequential
Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.11 12:05============
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MA on DeMarker - indicator for MetaTrader 5
DeMarker indicator smoothed using MA
hi guys ..i need help can any one help me by fixing this indicator problems ; it doesnt show divergence signals or trendlines while i am back testing or trading live ..please help
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