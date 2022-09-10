TD Sequential - page 3

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Demark (TD) Moving Average

Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.11 12:03

DeMarker LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DeMarker LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

DeMarker LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The iDeMarker (DeMarker) indicator has an additional buffer - displaying the indicator values as dots. Also, the indicator has two levels moved to the input parameters (which means that it became possible to control the levels from the EA).

 
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Everything about DeMark

The forum

  1. TD Sequential indicator with full documentation - the thread 
  2. The New Science of Technical Analysis by Thomas R. Demark - the post about book
  3. Demark Auto Trader: EAs for MT3 and MT4 - the thread
  4. Smoothed Demark (incl the code of standard DeMarker indicator) - small thread
  5. Another Demark Trendline Trader: one indicator as trading system - the thread 
  6. Ind-TD-Demark-3-1 thread
  7. TD thread (indicators)
  8. Tom DeMark DIFF: one very good and the thread
  9. Demark documentation and code (Tradestation) for Demark indicators - small thread
  10. Demark (TD) Moving Average thread
  11.  TD Moving Average I indicator (from the "New Market Timing Techniques", by Thomas DeMark).
  12. 4 time frame DeMarker indicator - the thread

CodeBase

  1. ColorXMUV - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  2. ColorXDeMarker_Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  3. The Simple Trend Detector - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. MoneyRain - expert for MetaTrader 5
  5. more in search here

Articles

  1. Thomas DeMark's Sequential (TD SEQUENTIAL) using artificial intelligence
  2. Learn how to design a trading system by DeMarker  
  3. Analyzing charts using DeMark Sequential and Murray-Gann levels
  4. Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies 
  5. Universal Trend with the Graphical Interface

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TD Sequential
TD Sequential
  • 2006.10.11
  • www.mql5.com
Hi Guys, Has anyone got DeMark's TD Sequential indicators with full setup instructions Thanks Babar...
 

Learn how to design a trading system by DeMarker

Learn how to design a trading system by DeMarker

This new article from our series is about learning how to design trading systems based on the most popular technical indicators. We will learn a new technical tool or indicator in detail that can be used in our favor in trading. This indicator is the DeMarker indicator, we will cover it through the following topics:

  1. DeMarker definition
  2. DeMarker strategy
  3. DeMarker strategy blueprint
  4. DeMarker trading system
  5. Conclusion
Learn how to design a trading system by DeMarker
Learn how to design a trading system by DeMarker
  • www.mql5.com
Here is a new article in our series about how to design a trading system by the most popular technical indicators. In this article, we will present how to create a trading system by the DeMarker indicator.
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