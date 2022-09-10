TD Sequential

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Demark (TD) Moving Average
Sergey Golubev, 2021.06.11 12:03
DeMarker LiDo Color - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Learn how to design a trading system by DeMarker
This new article from our series is about learning how to design trading systems based on the most popular technical indicators. We will learn a new technical tool or indicator in detail that can be used in our favor in trading. This indicator is the DeMarker indicator, we will cover it through the following topics: