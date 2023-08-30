hi can any one help me i don't what can i do to fix this i already test the expert

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hi can any one help me i don't what can i do to fix this i already test the expert  
 
Check the parameters for the trade command 5 & 4 with the debugger: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor has a built-in debugger allowing you to check a program execution step by step (by individual functions). Place breakpoints in the code...
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