Market Hours Indicators - page 17
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Market Hours
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Trading sessions according to GMT (Greenwich Mean Time):
Currencies - active trading time
Checking for Market Closed - Expert Advisors and MQL5 programming forum Trading - MQL5 programming forum Swap is computed 5pm ET. No swap if no open orders at that time.
Brokers use a variety of timezones. Their local time (with or without DST,) GMT/UTC, GMT+2, NY+7.
Only with NY+7 does the broker's 00:00 equals 5pm ET and the start of a daily bar is the start of a new FX day.
GMT brokers, means there is a 1 or 2 hour D1/H4 bar on Sunday (depending on NY DST,) and a short Friday bar.
GMT+2 is close but doesn't adjust for NY DST.
EET is closer except when their DST doesn't match NYs. Last Sunday of March and 1:00 on the last Sunday of October vs second Sunday in March and return at 2:00 a.m. EDT to 1:00 a.m. EST on the first Sunday in November.
Non-NY+7, means the chart daily bar overlaps the start, and converting broker time to NY time requires broker to GMT to NY timezone conversions.
MINI CHART
<ex4 file deleted>
Trading Sessions Trade - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The indicator displays support and resistance levels formed as a result of price movement in the selected time period or trading session.
Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The good old MT4 indicator! Now for MetaTrader 5.
Automatic summer time (DST) detection, and many improvements.
Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Forex market session indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4