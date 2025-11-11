Market Hours Indicators - page 17

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lungazz: i would like to get one candle marked on mt4 say if i wanted the 1 oclock candle to be marked every day how can i do it?
  1. Why did you post your MT4 question in the Root / MT5 Indicators section instead of the MQL4 section (bottom of the Root page?) General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
  2. Draw rectangle around range of bars by hours - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum Get the time of the bar, if it's what you want, mark it.
 

Market Hours

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Trading sessions according to GMT (Greenwich Mean Time):






 

Currencies - active trading time


 
 
Is there an indicator that would show only the Market Session Overlap Times?  For example:  The time when the London session overlaps the New York session.  Just wanting to trade during those times and the London/New York overlap is the major one.
 

MINI CHART


<ex4 file deleted>

 

Trading Sessions Trade - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Trading Sessions Trade - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Trading Sessions Trade - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Trading Sessions Trade - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator displays support and resistance levels formed as a result of price movement in the selected time period or trading session.

Trading Sessions Trade
Trading Sessions Trade
  • www.mql5.com
Индикатор отображает уровни поддержки и сопротивления образованные в результате движения цены в выбранном временном промежутке или торговой сессии. Day_analysis - количество анализируемых дней Sessions_Start - время начала анализируемой сессии Sessions_Stop - время окончания анализируемой сессии...
 

Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The good old MT4 indicator! Now for MetaTrader 5.

Automatic summer time (DST) detection, and many improvements.

Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0
Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0
  • www.mql5.com
Trade Copier - Open Source - Multiplatform - Transmitter Side Trade Transmitter will Transmit Trades from MT5 Demo or Real accounts using CSV Files. Each trade request created manually or by other EAs on MT5 terminal will be automatically transmitted. Positions and orders summaries are also transmitted, so the receiver...
 

Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor
Time, Forex sessions and Trade Hours monitor
  • www.mql5.com
Indicator shows a different Forex sessions and the market hours of the exchanges.
 

Forex market session indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Forex market session indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Forex market session indicator
Forex market session indicator
  • www.mql5.com
This indicator shows the session of the four major forex markets:Sydeny,Tokyo,London and New York. It is helpful for day trader.
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