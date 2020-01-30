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Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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The good old MT4 indicator! Now for MetaTrader 5.
Automatic summer time (DST) detection on trade server, display of economic calendar events and many improvements.
GMT and EST hours for trading Forex
Forex market welcomes traders 24 hours a day.
Forex market opens on Sunday 5 pm EST (10:00 pm GMT), closes on Friday 5 pm EST
(10:00 pm GMT).
Trading sessions according to GMT (Greenwich Mean Time):
https://www.forexmarkethours.com/
https://www.forexmarkethours.com/GMT_hours/02/
https://www.forexboat.com/forex-market-hours/
The Forex_Market_Hours_GMT_v4.0 indicator assumes local "wall clock" trading hours
of 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM in each Forex market, except in Tokyo it is 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM.
Holidays not included. Not intended for use as an accurate time source.
If you need the precise time, see https://www.markethours.net/forex-market-hours
The link to the original indicator on Forex Factory forum:
https://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=239188&page=7
Trade Transmitter will Transmit Trades from MT5 Demo or Real accounts using CSV Files. Each trade request created manually or by other EAs on MT5 terminal will be automatically transmitted. Positions and orders summaries are also transmitted, so the receiver on the other platform can catch up, in case it misses any of the trade request transmissions. This Code will save your time if you are working on a bridge to copy trades between MT5 and any other platform.CSetFileReader
Class to provide simple reading mechanism from MetaTrader set files.
Compute the daylight saving time changes (start/end of the summer time).Forex_Spread_Meter
MetaTrader 5 indicator that displays the spread meter on the chart.